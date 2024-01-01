Should an Indepth Understanding of Civics Be Required In Order to Run For Office?







By Deanna Maria R.

When an immigrant wants to become an US citizen, he or she is required to take a test, including matters of civics. Most of us Americans who were born in the US, myself included, would fail it miserably I’m sorry to say. However, I’m not running for a spot in congress neither. So, why should someone who wants to hold office or rep the US in our congress or senate or even as president, not be required to know more than someone wanting to be a US citizen?

A perfect embarrassing example of the lack of civic knowledge within congress comes from MTG. In trying to once again to make a political ’gotcha’ moment (as it seems is the only thing, she is capable of doing), MTG named the people who signed The Declaration of Independence. Six of the names were wrong. How someone in this day and age, who should know civics considering she sits in our government, does not even think, ‘hmm, google it’, makes you wonder how she even passed high school.

To avoid more embarrassing moments in the ranks of our government, we should require more from those seeking office. To ensure that those vying for a spot in our government are actually knowledgeable on matters of civics, maybe a civics test should be a requirement to hold office. If people wanting to be citizens have to know US civics, then surely those in our government should have to. I cannot see how it isn’t a requirement. What do you think?

