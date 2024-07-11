“The Shining” Star Shelley Duvall Dies at 75 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actress Shelley Duvall, famously known for her role as Wendy Torrance in the classic film THE SHINING (1980) and for bringing the animated iconic character Olive Oyl to life in POPEYE (1980), passed away July 11, 2024 in Blanco, Texas, just 4 days after her 75th birthday. Her cause of death was complications from diabetes.

Duvall’s career began back in 1970, where she met director Robert Altman at a party on location in Texas shooting the film BREWSTER MCCLOUD (1970). Duvall caught the eye of crew members who asked her to be part of the feature. Duvall accepted and flew to Hollywood to film her part. Duvall played the free-spirited love interest to Bud Cort’s reclusive Brewster. Altman cast Duvall in additional films, such as MCCABE & MRS. MILLER (1971), THIEVES LIKE US (1974), NASHVILLE (1975), 3 WOMEN (1977) and POPEYE. Like Robin Williams as Popeye, Shelley Duvall was perfectly cast as Olive Oyl. Another highlight of Duvall’s career was as narrator, host and executive producer of the children’s television series FAERIE TALE THEATRE. Duvall also starred in seven episodes of the series.

Duvall’s additional filmography includes LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), ANNIE HALL (1977), TIME BANDITS (1981), THE TWILIGHT ZONE (1985-1989), ROXANNE (1987), MOTHER GOOSE ROCK ‘N’ RHYME (1990), L.A. LAW (1986-1994), THE PORTRAIT OF A LADY (1996), CASPER MEETS WENDY (1998), HOME FRIES (1998), and THE FOREST HILLS (2023).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Shelley Duvall’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt