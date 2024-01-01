





By Ana Braga

I’m sure everyone is still shocked or confused or both with Trump’s assassination attempt. I got a text from a friend yesterday to check the news because Trump had been shot. My reaction? My jaw dropped. My first thoughts were… How can they not vet those coming into these crazy rallies? Just to realize it was a type of sniper on a rooftop nearby. How can Trump’s security team not secure all buildings around? Have we learned nothing from JFK’s assassination?

These are very scary times in our country and violence solves nothing. Dr. King said it best “Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” But how can we expect love from Trump and MAGA you may ask? Will this event change Trump or will he remain the same? He has fueled a lot of division in our country but he still didn’t deserve the assassination attempt. No one deserves that, if we allow that to happen, we don’t have a country. Do you want Trump gone? Beat him at the ballot box. We must rise above and stand beside President Biden, no more talks of asking him to step down. This is the time to refocus our energy.

Anyhow, the July surprise for me wasn’t the assassination attempt but the fact the shooter was a registered Republican and a 2A gun nut. It wasn’t an immigrant, migrant or Drag Queen. It was a white American pure blood Republican. Maybe Donald might reconsider the rhetoric he often spills? We shall see…

