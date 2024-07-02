Actress Shannen Doherty Dies at 53 – Entertainment News







Geoffrey with Shannen (March 2023)

By Geoffrey Huchel

As a devoted fan of Shannen Doherty, hearing the news that she had passed has been hard. Seeing all the tributes on social media has been hard. And writing this article is most definitely hard. They’re all hard because it makes it much more real. It’s always sad when a beloved celebrity passes away. It’s especially sad when it’s someone from your own generation, who you have grown up with. To say I am devastated is an understatement. I was fortunate to meet Shannen in March of 2023 and she was just lovely.

On July 13, 2024, Shannen Doherty, who was most well-known for her roles as Brenda Walsh on the popular TV series BEVERLY HILLS 90210 (1990-2000) and as Prue Halliwell on another popular series CHARMED (1998-2006), passed away in Malibu, California after a long and brave battle with cancer. She was just 53 years old.

Doherty was born on April 12, 1971, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her acting career began in the early 1980s. She landed roles guest spots on series such as VOYAGERS (1982-1983) and FATHER MURPHY (1981-1983). When she was 11 years-old she was cast as Jenny Wilder on LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE (1974-1983). She also lent her voice for the classic animated film THE SECRET OF NIMH (1982). Another notable role from her early career was as Maggie Malene in the teen comedy GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN (1985), starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Hunt. In the 1988 dark comedy HEATHERS, Doherty played Heather Duke. She co-starred opposite Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. By the 1990s, Doherty had already been making a name for herself in the TV and film industry.

Her next role would be one of her biggest and the one that would make her a pop culture icon. That role was Brenda Walsh, and the show was BEVERLY HILLS 90210, created and produced by TV legend Aaron Spelling. Doherty stayed with the show for four seasons and left in 1994. She later returned to reprise her role of Brenda in the 90210 reboot. Shortly after her departure from 90210, Doherty returned to series TV when she was cast on another Aaron Spelling show, CHARMED. Doherty played oldest sister Prue Halliwell. Doherty left after three seasons. Doherty reunited with her 90210 cast members for the short-lived reboot BH90210 (2019), which lasted six episodes.

Doherty’s additional filmography includes NIGHT SHIFT (1982), MAGNUM, P.I. (1980-1988), HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN (1984-1989), OUR HOUSE (1986-1988), 21 JUMP STREET (1987-1991), LIFE GOES ON (1989-1993), A BURNING PASSION: THE MARGARET MITCHELL STORY (1994), MALLRATS (1995), GONE IN THE NIGHT (1996), FRIENDS ‘TIL THE END (1997), THE TICKET (1997), SATAN’S SCHOOL FOR GIRLS (2000), NORTH SHORE (2004-2005), CHRISTMAS CAPER (2006), 90210 (2008-2013), NO ONE WOULD TELL (2018), HEATHERS (2018), RIVERDALE (2017-2023), DYING TO BELONG (2021), FORTRESS (2021) and DARKNES OF MAN (2024).

In December 2023, Doherty debuted her podcast “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty”. In the podcast, the actress candidly opened up about everything- from her career, to her relationships to her cancer battle. Listening to this podcast helped me to know the real Shannen, and knowing how much she endured in her life shows how resilient she was and how much of a fighter she was. We all knew this day would come, but when it finally did it is just as heartbreaking. We’ll always have Brenda Walsh. We’ll always have Prue Halliwell. We’ll always have every character she played to go back to to remember her. She will be missed.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Shannen Doherty’s family during their time of grief.

