Soul Fight







By Ron Signore

This weekend, I found myself in an internal battle. One that I still find hard to believe I have to be in. Emotions drive many actions. My problem in life is that I need my emotions to drive less action. I need to be able to not apply a knee jerk reaction to an emotion as a response.

The world was taken by surprise this weekend when there was an attempt on Cheeto Boy’s life. I have never, ever, wished harm on someone, even someone I despise so much. Getting the immediate news, with very little information at the time, sputtered many emotions. There was the fear of death, a fear of living, a fear of the future, a fear of our country, and other conflicting emotions with the limited information we initially had.

I hate that man. I hate everything about who he is, what he stands for, and the outlook he has currently and for the future of our nation. I really do not wish that kind of harm on him. But I thought a lot about it. How upset would I have really been if he wasn’t here? Even the consideration made me sick due to the reality of the situation. At the end of the night when I laid my head on my pillow, I didn’t like that the thought of positivity would go through my mind in that situation. No one deserves that.

It was wrong with Lincoln. It was wrong with Kennedy. It was wrong for the attempts on Reagan. It bothers me that this is in the same breath of those names. Lincoln and Kennedy were liberal minded men pushing for a more united nation. Reagan, though a different ideology and some different policies that prove to be doing more harm than good, was not driving an agenda that wreaked fascism. Conservative in ideology and boasting of American pride, yes. But hateful, no. The public outcry for the realized crimes and lack of morality that Agent Orange has made it difficult to align him as someone to feel sorry for in any circumstance. However, an assassination attempt is a dreadful wish with very few exceptions. Someone as evil as Hitler being responsible for mass genocide, your goal in life is to eliminate that threat to humanity. Bunker Boy just needs to be neutralized in the eyes of the law and our governing foundation.

What fears may come true are still the scary topic. Near immediately after news broke, social media did it’s thing. The hate spewed in a very visible manner from both sides. The immediate calls for continuing the fight against the dems became very present. The calls to stand up to Biden and the dems for their play in this attempt will likely not go unheard and have a very real chance of turning into acts of violence around the country.

The idea of the insults that got passed around with insinuation that dems are a lousy shot was just sickening. The implication that this was some sort of Democrat strategy to try and win an election is abysmal. The immediate jumps to an idea that this was staged in some way is also one that just sits so poorly with me. This starts down a conspiracy rabbit hole that will mislead so many weaker minded people. Even if that is in our favor, its not right, and morally, I am not on board with that message.

The left didn’t do a whole lot better. Many sentiments of it just being an unfortunate result of the failed attempt is one that I am ashamed to be grouped with. Not just for the fact that the action itself was unacceptable, but the result of this failed attempt on Bunker Boy resulted in the loss of life and victims that were not him.

The results of what is to come have me on pins and needles. Unfortunately, there are some negative impacts that could result from this that need to be addressed because they are not irrelevant. The outcome of this attempt could put Agent Orange into a light he has never actually been seen in yet tries to be in so often: the victim. That victim mentality of a situation that ACTUALLY happened can elevate his image as a martyr and rally around that. This isn’t crying because he lost an election and claimed it was rigged. This isn’t a fact that he broke the law but cries he did nothing wrong and is wrongfully being persecuted/prosecuted. This is someone who in a very witnessed event escaped bullets from taking his life. That message of portraying the left as evil is possible to gain traction.

The reality is that despite not actually wanting him harmed or deceased, he is still everything he was before. He is still a convicted felon. He is still driving a reality of Project 2025. I still want this man in jail. I still want Joe Biden to beat him at the ballot box. He is still liable for rape and named in released Epstein files engaging in some very sickening acts. He still has no class and a lack of intelligence, or compassion.

President Biden called him after the shooting. When Paul Pelosi was beaten, he spread the word that it was a sexual encounter gone wrong. He still draws hate out of those who support him against anyone that isn’t a supporter of his. And he still brings hate upon himself from people who are sick of his criminal, and ultimately disgusting, actions. He still is not right or fit to hold office. He still needs to be shut down, just not like that.

The bottom line is that I have never seen such a dichotomy on the results of an attempt on someone’s life. Can you imagine being so hated that people are mad that it didn’t succeed? Can you imagine being so hated that someone would go to that extreme? A time when the normal response would be to come together and rally around the right and moral thing is being sullied with the disgusting sentiments of so many.

Ironically, we cannot let this be the spark of rallying around him to potentially win the office back. He is still Diaper Donny, and the results of his actions are still very real, whether they have happened yet or are projected should he have power. Now more than ever, it is time to be better than all of them. Compassionate to the situation, but forcefully fighting the opportunity of another Chump term.

Vote Blue. Our lives still depend on it.

