The Story Of… Martin’s Tavern in Washington DC







By Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Martin’s Tavern

The Restaurant’s website says it best: For almost nine decades, visiting guests, future presidents, senators, staffers, and stars have all called Martin’s Tavern their home away from home. It’s where JFK proposed to Jackie, where former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright once told Billy Martin over dinner that she thinks of Martin’s as an extension of her living room, and where baseball greats including Mickey Mantle, Ty Cobb, and Yogi Berra dined in the “Dugout Room.” Every U.S. president from Harry S. Truman to George W. Bush, has come to dine, discuss, and relax while shaping the nation’s history. So if you are in Washington DC and one to have dinner at a place full of history, look no further!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how Martin’s Tavern was founded and by who?

Martin’s Tavern was established in 1933 by former Major League Baseball player William Gloyd “Billy” Martin, with the assistance of his father, William S. Martin. Located on the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and N Street in Georgetown, Washington DC, it has since become a beloved institution in the nation’s capital, renowned for its rich history and exceptional dining experience. In 2001, Billy Martin and his wife Gina became the fourth generation to own and operate Martin’s Tavern, and they are the current owners, carrying on the legacy of their family’s iconic establishment.

KB: What is the best on your menu?

Throughout our 90+ years, we have stayed true to our roots, however, being mindful of what is current in the culinary scene. Given our menu is so diverse with so many options, it is hard to choose. When it comes to choosing the best dish on our menu, our French Onion Soup stands out as a must-try. Rated the BEST in DC, it’s a culinary delight that captures the essence of comfort and flavor. There are also unique must-tries, like our Welsh Rarebit, Tavern Treat, and any of our fresh fish. These are great starts into many other “must try” culinary delights.

KB: JFK proposed to Jackie inside the restaurant?

Yes, it’s true! Martin’s Tavern has a special connection with John F. Kennedy, who lived just two blocks away. Every Sunday after Mass at Holy Trinity, JFK would stroll over to Martin’s, where he’d settle into Booth #1, read his Sunday paper, and savor breakfast. Little did anyone know, those quiet moments at Martin’s were often where JFK found solace and inspiration, even writing the first draft of his inaugural speech here. And of course, our most famous booth, Booth #3, now lovingly referred to as The Proposal Booth, is where JFK proposed to Jacqueline Bouvier on June 24, 1953. It’s moments like these that make Martin’s Tavern not just a restaurant, but a living part of history.

KB: Is Washington DC a blessing to have a restaurant here and why?

Absolutely, being in Washington DC and especially Georgetown is a tremendous blessing for a restaurant like ours. Not only are we surrounded by the rich history and vibrant culture of the nation’s capital, but we also have the privilege of serving locals, tourists, and politicians alike, creating a truly unique dining experience.

KB: Which famous people and politicians have visited your restaurant over the years?

At Martin’s Tavern, we’ve had the privilege of welcoming a wide array of famous faces and influential figures over the years. Our restaurant has been frequented by politicians, celebrities, and notable personalities, each adding their own touch of history to our storied establishment. We cherish the memories of these esteemed guests, and have often named booths after our loyal customers like JFK. However, we uphold a tradition of discretion and respect for their privacy, which is why they love to come back!

KB: In which movies or series has the restaurant appeared in?

Georgetown is a popular setting for many movies! Martin’s Tavern was actually featured in The original Exorcist, filmed in 1973. Directed by William Friedkin.

KB: Describe for the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to Martin’s Tavern.

Step inside Martin’s Tavern, and you’ll feel like you’ve found your home away from home in Georgetown. We’ve recently given the place a makeover, sprucing up everything from the floors to the bar and booths to give it a fresh modern look. But don’t worry, we’ve made sure to maintain that classic charm that everyone loves about Martin’s. Right now, we are decorated for Easter. We are always in the holiday spirit, and especially deck out the place for Christmas. Make your reservations well in advance!

KB: Why should people visit your restaurant?

Why should you visit Martin’s Tavern? Well, where do we begin? First off, we’re not just a restaurant—we’re a piece of living history right here in Georgetown. From our humble beginnings in 1933 to serving as a beloved haunt for locals, tourists, and even presidents, Martin’s Tavern has a story to tell around every corner. But it’s not just about the history; it’s about our food and exceptional service. Our staff has been loyal to us, many for as long as 40 years, and is a part of our family. People usually come for the history, and leave raving about the food, service and overall experience!

Check out Martin’s Tavern website: HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt