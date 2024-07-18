





By Ron Signore

We live in a world of misinformation. The battle in my eyes is similar to the intensity of what many may have felt during the Cold War. The abundance of misinformation is an actively continuing wedge in our country that drives tension to a point that one spark could ignite a civil war. Ignorance leads to some of the dumbest people having a voice in one way or another. It is exposing the sides of people we wish we never saw. The good old days of not talking (hence knowing) someone’s politics are no longer taboo. Beyond the initial perception of these idiots, they have several platforms to help echo their low level of intelligence. Between Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram…etc.… there is no shortage of garbage out there.

However, in a world of idiots, we found the needle in the haystack that the world, at least this country, needs. Hawk. I am not going to lie, I know nothing but his TikTok user handle, which is @mdg650hawk7thact. Hawk is someone everyone should follow. While I may possibly be inviting undesired ‘Maga Chuds’ who constantly express their hate and disdain for reality in childish attempts at insults, they have every opportunity to learn something. In fact, that description of stupidity doesn’t even always apply to ‘Maga Potatoes’ alone.

What Hawk brings to the table is priceless. While he is left on the ideology spectrum, his approach to his message is that of common sense, intelligence, experience, and facts. Combined with his sarcastic, satirical, comical and seriousness, it is not hard to engage. It doesn’t hurt for me that he despises “Trump Humpers” as well. Though even with his disdain for any combatants, Hawk still manages to show compassion and empathy to victims on that side of the aisle. Most notably the victims of the assassination attempt on Cheeto Boy. He brings the message that we may disagree, we may even despise some of the sickening beliefs of our fellow citizens, but being happy or claiming that the result was deserved is just disgusting.

Hawk is a career trial lawyer. The first experience I had in my own discovery of Hawk was around some of the legal mess we are dealing with between the Orange Turd and our corrupt SCOTUS. While comment sections of many posts of people on all platforms reflect a bogus and incorrect knowledge of any given topic, especially legally, these informative content posts drive the perception of someone who has been there as a practicing trial attorney for 25 years. Legally, he uses facts from experience, whether his own or historically known cases, to eliminate the legalese and educate the masses.

While the factual approach to the reality of the legal system is both appreciated and informative, he provides a similar approach to the political opinions he casts. While it is a left leaning perspective on the events we reflect on daily, he has a strong ability to align logic to reality that counters the dopes Reich-wing often completely false narrative. There are some on our side that do not always agree with his takes, which is acceptable, however, many of the comments of disagreement make some of us look no better than the losers on the right.

There was a whole week where one controversial topic internally to the left caused people to attack his view as implying, he was some sort of MAGA implant. I am not sure I could be more disappointed with people on that train. First of all, on the specific topic, everyone had a different thought on the matter. Emotions were running high, and most were throwing a logical approach out the window, sticking with pride and ego to lead their viewpoint. The bottom line is that this is a man who will bring you thought provoking insights to consider when forming your own view. Thought provoking insights are what this country needs.

Hawk also has some podcast content on Patreon. His episodes of “Coffee with Hawk” and “Full Potato Friday” follow a very similar tone as the TikTok content he provides us with. The real difference in my eyes is that his TikTok content is more immediately reactive with the notion that he will report as details become available. He also throws out some excellent rebuttals to the haters and MAGATs in addition to his takes on whatever the event is. His podcasts remind me of The Daily Show. He recaps events, adds factual commentary, and a lot of laughs. Worth every bit of the subscription to his podcasts.

Then there is the content that I have all the interest in seeing with zero care for any objectivity. Sometimes, we just need that person who sees the world in a very similar manner that you can blindly agree with the message. Another handle that just keeps popping up on my for you page on TikTok is @politicalgirlie. Her unfiltered approach to her agenda leaves me in stitches.

Clearly aligned on the left, her message is extremely strong on the rights of women, inclusivity, and despising conservatives, especially conservative males. Naturally, that includes a disdain for Agent Orange Turd and anything to do with Project 2025. Her passion in her content is a reinforcement of preventing any kind of apathy on the surrounding issues that may come with all that we are battling in the current political climate.

When I was younger, even as a younger father, my left leaning views were seemingly just that, views. However, as the world has turned, and my daughters continue to grow, her message lights a fire that drives meaning to the reality of the world my girls may have to be part of. It is easy not to care when it does not affect you. The reality is that even if the world goes a direction that absolutely sucks come November, the impact for me as a white male will be minimal. The weight lays upon the shoulders of women, minorities, and members of the LGTBQ+ community.

The disappointment I have in myself is that of which we are seeing throughout the conservative base, and that is a stance or apathy on a subject unless it affects you. Her message reminds me that being supportive may just not be enough. Action in any peaceful way is necessary. Calling out the hypocrisy and ugliness to humanity in a firm manner is required. That is what she does, and in a style I both enjoy, receive, and respect. We need that. We need more people like her who stand for those that are being driven back to a classification that perceives them as lower class and inferior citizens. Equality and inclusion are not too much to ask. It is sad that we are still fighting these battles that have to resist a reverting to a white male superiority. She is a warrior that I am glad is on the right side.

The bottom line is that the world needs more people like Hawk and Politicalgirlie. We need the logic and fight for what is right in the world against the continued oppression of the targets of right-wing politics that they provide. I urge each and every one of you to check out their content, and learn, laugh, and love because of it.

