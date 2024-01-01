The Trad Wife Complex







By Ana Braga

Looks like MAGA is bringing sexy back, just kidding they’re far from sexy. MAGA or also known as the red pill community, have become one and the same. Both groups follow an extreme faction of various religious groups, but predominantly Christian and Muslim. Their beliefs are straight out of the 50’s if not earlier. They often mention the nuclear family, implying the father goes out and earns the money, while the mom pops out as many babies as possible while cleaning the house, cooking and not nagging. They believe a woman’s purpose is to serve her man and the house, forgetting about herself and any possibility of a career. But since not all far right couples can afford for the woman to stay home, she’s allowed to earn an income but still submit herself to her husband.

He’s the leader, the protector and the provider. It is baffling to me that in 2024 women could still subject themselves to such archaic practices. Why do they subject themselves to a traditional wife role? From my time in MAGA, I observed several women afraid of losing their men or single women worried they couldn’t find one, that’s why they end up submitting to an “alpha” male. The red pill men believe they’re superior to women and only accept the women who believe in gender roles, It’s religion meets disaster. They measure a woman’s worth by her age, egg quality/quantity (fertility) and body count. They prefer the woman to be a virgin or very low body count, as if a woman would have a visible odometer. These type of religious based relationships, often end in abuse.

At some point women will feel uncomfortable and voice their opinions and the men just won’t have it, as you can see the husband also isn’t receptive of communication and compromise. Why would anyone subject to live this way you may think? In my humble opinion, I believe both men and women are raised this way. Their families are very religious and follow the Bible while implementing the archaic Old Testament teachings. The men know best therefore the women must follow and obey. I believe most of the women are taught to need men and if they don’t find a man in their early twenties, it’s because they aren’t good enough so they settle for the first “alpha” who comes along. I have witnessed so many women voicing to me their internal clock was ticking and they were afraid they wouldn’t be able to find a man and conceive children.

I don’t have a problem with traditional marriage but I do have a problem if religious people want to force that on everyone. It’s alarming to me how Trump and MAGA want to push their archaic agenda onto the whole US population. The MAGA platform aligns with Project 2025 which is pretty much just like Agenda 47, both written by the Heritage Foundation. Trump can try to distance himself from Project 2025 just like a boy trying to distance himself from video games, good luck.

This is a complicated and scary subject, if Trump gets in we will be forced to live by the Christian fascist rules. Don’t believe me? Check what the TPUSA organization pushes on our youth and check J.D. Vance’s speeches about good Christian values. If you don’t want to get married but have a cat, you’ll be made to be the Antichrist. To the Trump administration, a marriage is supposed to be between a man and a woman, the LGBTQ community will be in danger as well. What can we do to prevent us going back to 1950 or the 1800’s? We better educate as many people as possible and we must all show up in November to vote blue.

In regard to the Trad Wife syndrome, I don’t know if there’s a solution to fix it, it’s up to the individual how they wish to live their life, what I’m not ok with is to be imposed on all of us.

