One Love One Gender?

What is the obsession about transgender people when it comes to MAGA? This past week we have seen the pandemonium about the Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. Khelif who was born a female and lived her whole life as a woman. She has a condition that makes her testosterone spike up higher than other females but MAGA wants to believe she’s a transgender athlete.

Earlier last week, Khelif defeated the Italian boxer Angela Carini. Carini didn’t like how hard she got punched and started the whole controversy that lead to bullying from many famous people like Elon Musk, Donald Trump and many others. Carini issued an apology later in the week stating she was upset her Olympic dream was over and that’s why she acted the way she did.

But did you really think that after Carini’s apology the world would retract their hateful attacks and slander? No, they all have doubled down, including Trump and many other loud voices. It’s almost like they know Trump will lose so they have to try and push a fake narrative about the world pushing transgender people into all professions and sports. The far right wants to wage war on the LGBTQ and the woke community. We must believe the world will turn transgender and the nuclear family will become history. It’s not a war against only women or the LGBTQ, it’s a war against freedom. We aren’t supposed to think for ourselves and we must only believe a woman’s purpose should be popping out as many babies as possible and staying barefoot in the kitchen.

They are using the female boxer as an example, if you don’t look a certain way and if you don’t comply with traditional rules, they’ll destroy your character and reputation.

The far right/MAGA are a powerful machine and they won’t go down without a fight. We have to stay strong and help each other or we won’t win this. Don’t let anyone bully you, stand your ground and help those being bullied. Kindness, love and strength will win this fight.

