Donald Trump & The NABJ Conference Racist Meltdown…







By Ron Signore

Last week was interesting. It was not incredibly unique, but more unique than others. There have been a few times in my life where someone of status has impacted my direct movement in life. This was one of them. I want to say this has been the 3rd or 4th time in my life that Donald Chump has directly impacted my day in the travel perspective. We can add that to yet another reason I hate that loser.

This past week, I was in Chicago for a conference at McCormick Place catering to my industry. As luck would have it, I was staying at the Chicago Hilton. When there is a big conference at McCormick Place and they partner with the Hilton, they run a shuttle that arrives and departs on the 8th Street side of the hotel. On Tuesday, I walked out the door, onto the bus, and arrived at MCP within 10 minutes. The ride home was a little longer, but that was a condition of the route.

After a long night consisting of an amazing dinner at what I believe to be the finest Italian establishment in the city, La Scarola, and some good drinks with company, I woke up Wednesday morning, walked out the 8th Street side of the hotel to metal barriers, a police presence, and a worker telling me the shuttle is now 3 block west on State Street because “we don’t know when, but (the Orange Turd) is coming.” Screw that, I am not walking 3 blocks, so Uber it was.

Unfortunately, I work with some people who were very excited this man would be at our hotel. I however, was extremely glad I wouldn’t have to be anywhere near the hotel when we assumed he would be there. I loathe that loser. Everything about him just infuriates me. The lack of intellect of those who support him and cite misinformation as facts just deplores me.

Turns out, Cheeto Boy was doing an interview with the NABJ, who was holding their conference at our hotel. The NABJ is the National Association of Black Journalists. Of all things, my first question was around what the hell he would be doing there? My first question would end up bringing some reality to having it in the first place after seeing clips of the interview. It did not go well. It was not definable as a Blacks for Chump rally by any means. The questions came in, some like softballs, but from the get go, the interviewing journalists pressed Cheeto Boy on exactly what they should have. They made the loser claim that “black jobs” is defined as “anyone who has a job.” He avoided any accountability in his response to pardoning the criminals who beat police during J6, and he proved his arrogance and ignorance over and over.

I am not a mainstream media guy. My exposure to MSM is if I happen to be somewhere and it is just on. I watch CSPAN, I view certain people on social media, but I had a unique opportunity that I rarely would otherwise get. I had a hotel filled with members of this conference. I also had some liquid courage. As I entered the hotel Wednesday after a great dinner at Greek Islands, I started turning on my inner salesman personality. Normally, I am an introvert, but I know how to mask it when I have to in order to investigate the details I need to make the right recommendations. There were a few people just kind of standing near the entry way that I approached.

Just making general chit chat, I asked, how today had gone. I saw two facial expressions of the three people that could have said it all if they hadn’t proceeded to talk. One gentleman said it was a disaster. The lady chimed in with some words, of which the only ones I truly caught were aligned with how disrespectful he was. All indications from these particular people were that it did not go well.

I have seen that man speak enough in my life. I am tired of his nonsense. I despise the man. I understand some people love him. I think they are loser’s by extension. But for the life of me after watching the interview and talking to some random people, I cannot figure out why he agreed to be there and participate. There was one point in the interview where he mentioned he thought his opponent would have been there as well, but from the start of the interview to the end of the interview, there was tension and clear signs of frustration from Agent Orange. Granted it is only opinion since I am not sure we can factually say this, but he seems to have a frustration with strong intelligent African American women. The two interviewers got rises out of Chump similar to those of Fani Willis, Letitia James, and Tanya Chutkan. His lack of respect led right into his form of disrespecting Kamala Harris, both by the way he says he name, to the nonsensical topic of if she is black or not. It is absolutely sickening how he is.

The reality is I think he is in a panic. Project 2025 has not gotten the response traction they hoped it would. The blowback has forced the Heritage Foundation to force its president to step down. Kamala Harris has been crushing it from the volunteer and donation front, bringing a significantly rejuvenated feeling of optimism back to the left. Polls have indicated the momentum shift as well. There is no way he can do well in a debate versus Kamala. I am betting he won’t even show up (he will decline it going forward). He is a conman. It is that simple. He has no intelligence, he is declining in age, he has people who hate him as much as people (if not more) than love him. He is losing control and feeling the impact of having to struggle. His pick of JD Vance is not a good one. He is really going to have a tough 90 days ahead of him. Vote Blue, or don’t vote again.

