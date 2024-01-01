Two-Step Tim Walz Exciting Our Country…







By Ron Signore

Gambling is a fun hobby of mine. Do not get me wrong, I am not a degenerate. Few bets here and there to keep some things interesting and maybe test my knowledge and understanding of data I interpret on any particular event. As a betting man, my money would have been on Shapiro or Kelly for Kamala Harris’ VP running mate pick. My first choice would have had desire to see Mayor Pete get the nod, but my money wasn’t on him.

Nowhere in my sights was Tim Walz. In fact, a good friend of mine posted a screen shot of him winning a bet through a gambling platform that she would select Walz. The odds were +1500 when he placed the bet. For lack of more detail, that’s somewhere between possible and a longshot. That is to say, it was not the statistically safe bet to place.

There are a couple of things that make me happy with this pick for Harris and her campaign, er go for all of us. The first thing I love about this pick is that it WAS NOT LEAKED. Kamala and her campaign controlled the rollout. Unlike Cheeto Boy’s camp where information leaks like a Siv, the Walz announcement was shocking to many. I do admit, I had a source, that had a source, that said she was announcing Walz the night before the announcement, but the fact that it was so limited in just a small circle and shared in a private conversation with me, I cannot say that was a leak. Everything out of Chump’s camp becomes a national headline, and up until the announcement, the headlines were that Josh Shapiro was the front runner.

The second thing I love about this announcement is, well, Governor Walz. This guy has a likeability factor to me that resembles Bernie Sanders. Kind of that guy you almost dare someone to say something bad about because they would just be showing their ignorance and ability to be a tool. More seriously to that point, what is it that you can really attack on the man? That he doesn’t want kids in Minnesota to starve, so they give free lunches in the state for schools? That he supports inclusivity to everyone (I guess a certain population will have gripes with that, but they’re wrong)? That he is a military vet? That Minnesota is the 3rd happiest state to live in the United States?

All of these things attack the humanity and compassion of a man who so clearly serves the people he represents and aims to do so on a larger scale. I understand those who lack empathy and a desire for a greater humanity towards others may bark at that. They’ve tried. The insults of Tampon Tim have come out for his view on supplying feminine care throughout the state. Naturally, the focus is the fact that because he supports those who may be questioning their gender identification are part of that, that’s where the attempt of insult comes from. Though the reality is that 1/10 school age girls would miss school because they simply couldn’t afford proper feminine care. They will continue to drive the fear mongering approach to their base. However, I do find that rich coming from morons who decided to wear maxi pads on their ears after a registered Republican took a shot at Diaper Donny. Along with a fear Bunker boy is posing that Walz will allow convicted felons to vote…so the choice is vote for a convicted felon or allow convicted felons to vote.

The typical nonsense from the right continues to start from the top. Bunker Boy rants and raves on Truth Social of the radical left extremist pick of Walz. Yet, he forgets his gratitude and praise of Walz on how he handled the protests around George Floyd’s death as he appointed him to the council of Governors in 2020. Just another example of back tracking and playing dumb (maybe not so much playing) about the quality of person he once view Walz as, like many others. Except, many others, he hired or appointed as great outstanding hires, then upon their departure either by resignation or firing, found them to be the most incompetent person ever in their job.

What was really laughable was JD Vance calling out Walz military record in comparison to his own. The lack of respect for the reality of someone who spent six months as a correspondent in the Marine Corp during actual combat showing a lack of respect for a man who served our country loyally and respectfully for 24 years in the Army National Guard. Furthermore, rising through the ranks. I am not brave enough to serve, I am just not that guy. I have to rely on and respect with the greatest praise those who commit themselves to fight for their country in any regard, that includes first responders. Where I really draw Umbridge to Vance’s criticisms, disdain for the MAGAt supporters is the deflection of loving and worshiping a cult leader who avoided Military duty because of Bone Spurs. These are the facts. I know facts are not their friend. But, the truth remains, you are criticizing someone who has continued in so many wants to serve other’s in our nation and highlighted by his service to others further in his own state.

Going into last weekend, specifically Friday night, I listened to @Hawks Podcast on Friday and he anticipated that as the news cycle over this current week would be completed dominated by Harris and Walz as they hit the road. He is not wrong so far. This week has been dominated by everything from their campaign trail. Then we look back at that likeability factor. This is what I have learned and driven an opinion of: one of the reasons the Magats claim they like Agent Orange is that he has no filter and speaks his mind. I would argue, with an example, Tim Walz is that kind of person, except with a likeable, real delivery. The example to me is perfect when he claimed how excited he was to debate JD Vance after destroying his reality to not being a true heartland citizen. I mean how many heartland people do you know that end up at Harvard. That percentage is small. Very small. But the quip that got me going with excitement was, again, being excited to debate Vance…”that is if he is willing to get off the couch and show up….see what I did there?” I lost it laughing uncontrollably.

President Biden had been coming up with some good “gotchas,” but no disrespect to President Biden, I see someone who really may help stand toe to toe with the bullying that comes from the right. Biden is smart, funny, likeable, and can throw a zinger here and there. I am not sure how to put my finger on it, but I never took him to be able to be an aggressive jerk on a personal level. His strength is where a true President’s should be in a fight for the people, but not necessarily against any one person. It got a little more direct when Chump began his legal woes, but Walz is showing an aggressiveness that shows a true being in touch with the people. Part of the thinks that being able to reach the simpleness and fight the nonsense with comedy is a good thing. Part of me thinks that stoops to their level, but I keep rationalizing those facts and the portrayal of being smarter only fuels more leeway for nonsense to continue.

The momentum has continued Harris’ way. Polls are showing promise, and while not to take as an absolute, polls do show trends. Walz is someone I can see helping drive that momentum continuing the right way. Vote Blue, or never Vote AGAIN!

