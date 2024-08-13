Wally Amos Famous Amos Cookies Founder Dies at 88 – World News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Wally Amos, the founder of the beloved chocolate chip cookie brand Famous Amos, passed away August 13, 2024 at home in Hawaii after battling dementia. He was 88.

From an early age Amos showed an interest in cooking. His Aunt Della Bryant would bake cookies for him, and he later developed his chocolate chip cookie recipe. In 1975 he opened his first Famous Amos cookie store in Los Angeles, California. Eventually the cookie brand expanded and could be found on supermarket shelves across the United States.

Famous Amos cookies have been an American staple for decades and they remain a popular choice for a quick snack. And of course, like any chocolate chip cookie, you have to eat them with a glass of milk.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Wally Amos’s family during their time of grief.

