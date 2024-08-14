Acclaimed Actress Gena Rowlands Dies at 94 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actress Gena Rowlands, known for her roles in A WOMAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1974) and THE NOTEBOOK (2004), passed away August 14, 2024 in Indian Wells, California. Rowlands, a multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winner was living with Alzheimer’s for the past few years. She was 94.

Rowlands was born Virginia Cathryn Rowlands on June 19, 1930. Rowland’s career began in the early 1950s, performing with repertory theatre companies. She made her Broadway debut in “The Seven Year Itch”, and toured in a national production of the play. In the mid to late 1950s Rowlands began work in television and films and has built an impressive body of work in a career that spanned six decades.

Her filmography includes LARAMIE (1959-1963), A CHILD IS WAITING (1963), 77 SUNSET STRIP (1958-1964), BONANZA (1959-1973), THE VIRGINIAN (1962-1971), PEYTON PLACE (1964-1969), GLORIA (1980), ANOTHER WOMAN (1988), SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT (1995), SHE’S SO LOVELY (1997), HOPE FLOATS (1998), THE MIGHTY (1988), THE SKELETON KEY (2005), and MONK (2002-2009).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Gena Rowlands’s family during their time of grief.

