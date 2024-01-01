“Hollywood Squares” Host Peter Marshall Dies at 98 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Original HOLLYWOOD SQUARES host Peter Marshall passed away August 15,2024 at his home in Encino, California of kidney failure. He was 98.

In his early career Marshall appeared in stage productions on Broadway and in London’s West End. He was the host of HOLLYWOOD SQUARES (1965-1980) from 1966-1981 for more than 5,000 episodes. Marshall was also a comedian and an actor, appearing in multiple TV series and films.

His additional filmography includes THE ROOKIE (1959), THE LUCY SHOW (1962-1968), 77 SUNSET STRIP (1958-1964), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), WKRP IN CINCINNATI (1978-1982), FANTASY ISLAND (1977-1984), ANNIE (1982), CHIPS (1977-1983), LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), HOTEL (1983-1988), BURKE’S LAW (1994-1995) and SABRINA, THE TEENAGE WITCH (1996-2003).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Peter Marshall’s family during their time of grief.

