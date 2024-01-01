Doctor Curmudgeon Bald and Famous







By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAP Doctor Eisman is in Family Practice in Aventura, Florida with her partner, Dr. Eugene Eisman, an internist/cardiologist

You probably pay no attention to me.

You should!

Listen up! I am a proud and handsome Bald Eagle, a national symbol. The time has come for you to learn more about why I was chosen to represent the United States of America.

Ok, so I’m a tad predatory. I swoop down on unsuspecting fish (among other creatures!!!)** But a bird has to eat.

I am strong and intelligent.

Of course, I am a United States citizen and some of my family reside in our neighbor, Canada.

It was in 1782 that I first appeared on the Great Seal of the United States.

Reading my family journal, I learned how that came to be. One of my forebears recalls that the Continental Congress requested Benny Franklin, Tommy Jefferson and Johnny Adams to come up with a seal representing our country. The boys just couldn’t agree on this important topic. Of course, more committees came on board. I think there were two more. Finally the three committees agreed on something and handed over their work to the Secretary of Congress, Charles Thomson.

Well, Thomson was eagle-eyed. He noted a design that was presented by the third committee. It was the brainchild of William Barton, a lawyer from Pennsylvania, and it depicted a grandfather of mine.

Congress, showing sound judgment, chose the design by Barton. It was adopted on June 20, 1782.

Recently, two good friends of mine, Preston Cook and Jack E. Davis discovered that I was not “officially” designated as the national bird. These fine men are educators and authors and know a great deal about my family history.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Cynthia Lummis co-sponsored a bill designating me as the formal symbol of the United States. Congress showed good sense and it was passed unanimously. And so it only took more than two hundred forty years to make me official.

From History.com, Elizabeth Nix: “Since ancient times, the eagle has been considered a sign of strength; Roman legions used the animal as their standard, or symbol.”

And by the way, I am NOT bald, but I was named during the times of yore when “bald” meant “white headed”

** editor’s note from the author’s cousin Siberian Husky, Galahad ; and this bird also eats carrion, which I personally find exceedingly distasteful)

