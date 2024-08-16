Blues Singer Luther Kent Dies at 76 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Louisiana blues legend Luther Kent passed away August 16, 2024, at his home in Livingston Parish. No cause of death was given. He was 76.

Kent was known for his big soulful voice. In 1970 he became the lead singer for a group called Cold Grits. The band’s album was never released and in 1974 Kent joined the group Blood Sweat and Tears and toured with them until the end of that year, but never recorded with the group. In 1977 he released his first solo album, World Class. He released a gospel album, Gospel & Holiday Spirituals in 1996. Kent produced a total of eight studio albums between 1977 and 2013.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Luther Kent’s family during their time of grief.

