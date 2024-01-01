Self-Realization







By Ron Signore

With all the constant battles in the country today, it is easy to develop a frustration, or even paranoia, that simulates a losing mentality. You may not be completely wrong. MAGA is great at one thing: the message. Democrats and the left are losing the battle over messaging time and time again. It does not matter if their message is true or false in this arena. It matters that it sticks. They are great advertisers. There is no other way to slice that up in my mind. They can find catchy slogans and ride them until they are beyond dead in all of our minds.

The MAGA chuds are weaker in intellect. The fact of the matter is that they have an ego problem where they get all butthurt when you involve education into the conversation. The reality is the intellect lays on the left half of the spectrum. That intellect aligns with critical thinking. I am convinced that we on the left in so many areas of this political environment portray a certain weakness because we rely on our intelligence and facts to prove a point. They come to conclusions with a lot less on the other side of the aisle.

The sad thing is that the right is always willing to unmask their ignorance because the messaging they are getting from the top allows for a relief of acting decent. Right or wrong to society does not matter as long as it is right for them. That is allowing the influx of racial and xenophobia we are seeing today. They have just said the quiet part out loud. And even with that, we have people deflect the reality of what those sentiments may actually be. The ongoing episode of the Wizard of Oz, where we are to pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.

In the past weeks, I have seen a slight change. Something different. Something….enjoyable. Whereas the previous loss of control to the messaging battle tended to portray the left as weak, or unsure, Tim Walz and Kamala Harris have taken a much edgier approach. They are fighting deflection battles. They are assertive in aggression to show a more in-touch battle with the people who want the battle fought.

Would you have ever imagined Joe Biden making a couch crack about JD Vance? I mean this is the kind of nonsense we have had to put up with for years, yet now, the right is trying to figure out what to do. They have continued to show they can dish it but they cannot take it, proving the Maga snowflakes fall hardest of all. Once they lose that intimidation control, they seem to believe they have, they cower and are unglued to the most despicable tactics out there. They drop really quick to an egotistical masculine driven homophobia. Or deflect to any paranoia they have been filled with without fact or reality, like the border, drag queen story hour, gun control… etc.… It is pathetic.

I am a huge supporter of Joe Biden, a huge supporter of Barack Obama, but in hindsight, I get where messaging may have failed for some. As a sales guy, it is important to know your audience and the audience. Our audience is smart. We rely on fact, they addressed that with an intelligent messaging. The problem is that it is the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. So, the audience goes beyond just supporters. We need to reach the apathetic. We need to reach the low iq misguided non supporters too. I believe Walz and Harris have their attention.

The beauty of it is something magical. The uptick in momentum for Vice President Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, is showing a crucial trend in the polls. It is showing that she is reaching more than we were before in this contest. A bit more investigatory work will need to be done on more specific numbers, but the simple message, the simple picture, is that this approach and momentum is helping drive the Cheeto down.

The beauty of Agent Orange is that he doesn’t need Harris or Walz to make him or Vance look bad. They look terrible. They have been so inept and so incompetent, that the exponential impact of Cheeto’s legal troubles, Vance’s past, and the offensive by Harris/Walz has compounded their whole campaign.

The sad piece of this is that there is a reality to Chump’s words on not having to worry about voting again. Anyone of us who believe this election is done November 5th, or a reasonable number of days after, is sadly mistaken. This race is not over until inauguration day. The plot to deceive the word of the people has again already been put into play. More than 80 Chump Sycophants are out there now working on fake elector schemes, cancelling voter registrations, putting laws in effect to hinder the vote. After reading Jamie Raskin’s book, it makes more sense now. That camp is going to try anything they can to get the election to be made in congress. It gives him the best chance. He does not care about the will of the people. He care’s about the will of himself and those who can help keep him in wealth and power. And actually, in this instance, potentially out of prison.

The man is losing it. He is scrambling. He is not campaigning until after the DNC allegedly, yet, that didn’t stop him from rambling on and on during a Twitter interview with Elon Musk. Which by the way, sounded like he forgot to put his dentures in. Someone needs to jump on that topic. If Biden sounded that old and senile, the media would start throwing dirt on his grave, yet these mega donors who run the media that support Cheeto Boy box with the most padded gloves possible.

Less than 90 days until the ballots start getting counted…we need every day, we need every ounce of fight in all of us to prevent a second, and potentially final, Chump residency at 1600 Penn. If you do not think Project 2025 is real, or agenda 47, or whatever cute name they are giving it now, and you have not realized it is already in flight… you are gambling with fire while covered in gasoline. Your mistake will cost the rest of us our lives. That isn’t an exaggeration.

Vote Blue.

