Don’t Stop Now, Boys!







By Ron Signore

For all intents and purposes, this country generally can be broken down into half of it having a more conservative view, and the other half being more liberal in thinking politically. While we are stuck with voting trends that align more to 1/3, 1/3, and the other third undecided or the gamble of deciding votes, we can generally fall into the two categories. This election cycle has melded into an ongoing saga of the last decade or so that has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride of emotions.

In 2016, we shot ourselves in the foot. Just a week before the election in 2015, Hilary was all but a shoe-in for winning the election. Foreign interference played a role that put the Orange Turd into the White House, but it was less damning, in my opinion, than the Pro-Bernie supporters who did not vote. While a combo of the two topics sealed our fate in 2015 that put us on this trajectory, I whole-heartedly believe that the friction internally to left votes ultimately hurt us the most.

It is a good reminder that polls should be taken with a grain of salt. They are good to understand trends, and they are a tool to help grasp conceptually what may be happening, but they are not the measure of which one should place all their eggs in one basket. Unfortunately, too many people do. One of the arguments I hear that aids MAGAts theory on a stolen election in 2020, at least that Biden didn’t receive over 80M votes, was that the polls indicated this or that coming up to the election.

Since 2020, we have seen a lot. We have seen a former elected resident of the White House get convicted of 34 crimes in NY State Court, found liable of fraud and sexual assault, and indicted on around 50 more counts of criminal activity that revolve around their big lie. We have seen a tug of war nationally between the Chump supporters and reality, with the Chump supporters operating on false information and relying on it as fact to try and prove their conspiracy driven ideology.

Then we saw another internal embattlement on the topic of having Joe Biden step down from the nomination. It brought back fears and night terrors of 2015 considering the thought our party would be imploding over who is on the ticket again. Thankfully, the real perception of the result in passing the torch to Kamala Harris has shown to be positive. She has continued to show great momentum consistently as opposed to the traditional momentum pushes and pulls driven by individual catalysts of information.

For example, with Cheeto Boy, I would predict the catalyst of the attempt on his life, of which I have a lot of questions about that are still unanswered, has been and will be the peak of his polling numbers going forward. He seems to always gain a little bump positively every time he is in the news for his criminal problems, but none the attempt on his life seemed to have people calling for the election to already be over and won in his name. In fact, with this prior to Joe stepping back, polling numbers really played like that would be the event they could ride going forward.

But wouldn’t you know it, Kamala grabbed President Biden’s endorsement and made headlines on the progress of grassroots and major donor contributions from day 1. Each and every day since she announced Tim Walz as a running mate has sparked popularity in the polls, as they have driven a campaign schedule to focus on areas where the election will be decided.

Kamala is showing everything we want to see in polls if that’s what excites us. It makes me nervous. Here is why: I am a superstitious person to the likes of an athlete. All this does is put a target on our backs (as if there wasn’t already) and draws a human nature of complacency. My attitude sides with the saying of Hall of Fame announcer for the Chicago White Sox, Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, in, “don’t stop now, boys.”

We need to treat every single day like Cheeto Boy is far ahead in the polls. We need to believe that he can win every single electoral vote and get back into office. We need to fight as if there is no tomorrow, because if he gets back into office, tomorrow is gloomy.

We are in DNC week. This has the potential to propel our efforts in a direction that continues to show a positive reception to Kamala and Tim. With all the excitement and feelings of unity we may see throughout the convention, there are plenty of possible catalysts that could stifle that momentum. Chicago is prepared for protests from multiple avenues of disgruntled citizens, including Pro-Palestinian groups, Pro- Israel groups, and Pro-Life groups to name a few. It is definitely a ripe time to be on guard at all that can potentially happen.

What we can hope for is simple. We can hope things go off without a hitch, and something as small a viewership numbers to convention events/speakers crush what we saw as lows for the RNC. We can hope that the result is a continuation of the unhinged and spiraling dementia of Agent Orange. While some of this is hopeful speaking, as an umpire, I call it how I see it. What I have seen is a man in panic. I have seen a man who does not know how to fight Kamala Harris, resorting to neanderthal tactics bitching and moaning about nonsense while in the same breath attacking gender or questioning race.

It does frustrate me that along with popular left opinion that there is a different media standard with Agent Orange than there is with the left. Cheeto Boy is showing his age in his unhinged rants. I’ll even pose the point that in his Twitter interview with Elon Musk, he sounded old, slurred, and tired. He sounded like he didn’t put his dentures in. President Biden has a bad debate and all we hear is how old he is. Cheeto Boy acts impulsively, deranged, and gives the appearance of becoming unhinged and the focus is lackluster on the topic in the mainstream media. The focus of what his agenda is set to has gained notoriety, yet we are not engulfed with echoes of the reality that he will literally end our democracy with what he has planned.

Thankfully, Kamala and Tim, and all of their minions, are taking it to the battle. They are hitting him where it hurts. They are making him look like a fool to people who do not have their head in the sand. So, again, my advice, my demand, is do not stop now. Do not let off the accelerator. Let’s fight like its our last fight, because if we lose, it very well may be. Vote Blue.

