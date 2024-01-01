Letter to America Part III







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

As I sit in my Kailyard I often wonder about the future.

Dear America,

This week I have thought a lot about what is needed to lead a country. From Scotland, the first European country to have a Muslim leader. From the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – the first European country to have a Sikh as leader.

Poise and grace. Not a multi-ethnic double act nor a firm of attorneys but what you need to look for in any leader.

Poise is that ability to stand amongst a group of equals and stand out. People admire your leader; often envy the person you have chosen because they have a buffoon in their major office of state. The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland can lay claim to having elected some amount of utter eejits to be their Prime Minister. So, either we are likely to have the finger pointed at us because we are being hypocritical or have a seat and listen to the voice of experience.

Grace is a quality that shows that no matter what leader you talk about it is their industry and their behavior that then marks them out as a person of quality. It is more than the ability to glide across a room. It is the ability in the face of adversity to be able to show others that you can trust them to guide them out of it. It is the ability to be above the clamor for revenge and the noise of the crowd and see the future, making a pathway clear for people and showing them that if they follow, this too shall pass.

Now, let me share a clip from You Tube which shows the difference between someone who has poise and grace and someone who simply does not. Take a moment. And whilst watching consider this, what did people in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – and the world for that matter – think about your country when they saw either of these men speak about the issues they describe.

MASH-UP: Trump’s al-Baghdadi Speech & Obama’s Bin Laden Speech

Now there is your choice come November. Poise and grace or knock, knock come in and take my beautiful dog. Kamala Harrs is not yet, Barack Obama, I give you that, but she is from the same mold. So let me explain simply for you.

People who struggle because of their minority status in any country find themselves with a perspective many of us fail to find. It is not the blatant extremism that they struggle most with, I hear, but the micro aggressions, the understated prejudice and the looks we all use when we see them. Affirmative action, designed to address the balance often becomes a whip to beat them with more as it is joined by political correctness and woke-ism as charges against which they are placed as privileged people now taking rights away from the white majority. Ain’t that a sin they say? Should people not just be judged on their merits rather than with quotas? Should people all have a level playing field and we can make our decisions on who is the best and not on the color of their skin?

Well, you could. The problem is that you didn’t.

Decades, and centuries are filled with opportunities to give colored folks the same chance as y’all but you decided they wasn’t worth it. Again, it was not just the guys with the hoods who were a problem, it was the people who were white and played along. There were some colored fellas who also played along too, and not just in the movies. But the outlook for any colored child was ironically black and white. Struggle and achieve or struggle and survive, but overall, just struggle. Sure, there are individuals who you can point to in your neighborhoods with the mantra, but they never struggled. You can even bring out individuals on welfare who are colored so that you can say well they are benefiting from my taxes when I am not. Ever thought that if the majority of colored folks is poor it might tell you something more than colored people like to be poor cos they don’t.

And this is why when Harris used her speech to talk about the economy, not from the viewpoint of a failed businessman like Donald J Trump, but from a woman who shall have seen the effects of not being able to pay your bills, I thought, you know what – this is new. This is different. Someone willing to stand up for the little people. Why? Because they know what struggle means and they want to take steps to try and end it.

But then again you could simply vote for the man who promises to… to… to… build a wall which he never did. Or build an economy which he never did. Or put America first whilst toadying to the likes of Putin… Oh that HE DID!

You know, it might be attractive to you, to go and find out what struggle actually is by getting Trump back in, because that is what ordinary American families shall face if you put him there. Elon Musk will be fine. Trump is always fine. Just ask Putin.

Aye Yours,

Donald C Stewart

A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…

(Kailyard n. a cabbage patch, often attached to a school of writing – the Kailyard School – a genre of overly sentimental and sweet Scottish literature from the late 19th century where sentimental and nostalgic tales are told in escapist tales of fantasy, but here we seek to reverse it by making the Kailyard Observations of effective invective comment from that looks not to return to the past but to launch us into a better future by the one Donald worth believing…

