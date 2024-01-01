It—The Repukenacan Party—and They—Its Members—Become More Vile, Vicious and Completely Disgusting on a Daily Basis







By Henry S. Villard

I have been watching—with my revulsion growing on a daily basis—the vile spewings, the disgusting commentaries and the horrendous antics and threats of what used to be, pre-Mitch McConnell, a legitimate political party.

Now, however, with Herr Trumpler as the anus-in-charge, the level of utter shamefulness and total lack of anything even beginning to resemble courtesy or decency is so apparent and so obvious that I simply can not fathom how so many Americans can continue to support that distended male organ. Truly, it is beyond belief.

The party, reacting to and sucking-up to him—has reached a point of being not just soulless but completely and totally without even a trace of an understanding of what ethics are, either in politics or behavior. The vile comments and the shameful actions of so many—if not most—of the Rethugnacan Party has reached a point of criminality, and simply put, their behavior in many—if not most—ways is not only disgusting but is ethically criminal.

Trumpster the Dumpster has recently announced that, should he be elected (heaven, if there is one, forbid), he will overturn and commute all sentences and pardon each and every one of the criminals who were found guilty in the despicable and shameful January 2021 attack on our Capitol and for some of those disgusting anuses to still be claiming that all of those hoodlums, thugs, lowlife, degenerates and criminals (please do not be offended: those are their good points) were just tourists is so completely inane and so totally off the wall that anybody making said comment(s) should have to have his or her vocal cords removed.

If this epistle appears to be harsh or sharp it is meant to be. Do you, dear readers, truly have any understanding—as the Trumpanick supporters obviously do not, nor do they care—of what kind of a vicious, hateful, vulgar, despicable criminal they are supporting? And apparently they don’t care, so let me conclude this relatively short submission with this:

I would imagine that many, if not most of you do, from time to time, watch the History Channel or the Military Channel and in your astuteness and insightfulness have hopefully noted that, on the shows that deal with Herr Hitler, that crazy ‘dolf both coming to and in power, the faces of the German people watching him either walking or in the motorcades are filled with awe or love or great happiness for the piece of feculent feces which they are seeing and in adulation of, and who, to them, is the messiah incarnate, when, in actuality and reality, he—like Trump the Scump—was pure, total and absolute garbage.

But now look carefully at the faces on all of the schmucks (which is all they are) at the Trump the hump rallies, and g-d it, my friends, they are the same people. The absolute, total, complete same people, looking at one of the largest pieces of dung that Hey! Seuss! or whoever you believe in has ever put on this earth and that, folks, is who, should that sleazy, slimy, degenerate lowlife (don’t be offended—those are his good points) be elected, will be willing—as the German people were—to die for one of the most corrupt and ethics-less human beings ever put on this earth.

Now, and in closing, two points for upcoming submissions: we will note the plane crash which killed all of his casino executives and discuss the Jews who are supporting one of the most hatefully vile, vicious racist and anti-semitic SOB’s who has ever tainted with his despicability this country. And again, remember: those are his good points.

