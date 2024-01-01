The Story Of…. Beppi’s Italian Restaurant in Darlinghurst, Australia







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Beppi’s was founded in June 1956 by Beppi & Norma Polese. The dish that has been on the menu the longest is the Zuppa di Cozze e Vongole con brodo di pesce, aglio, vino e pomodoro- Mussels and Pipis simmered in fish stock, wine, tomato, parsley and garlic. Frank Sinatra, Neil Armstrong, Bono, Mick Jagger, Rihanna, Pink, Jerry Lewis, Shirley Bassey, Neil Young, Harrison Ford, Elton John, Mark Wahlberg, Billy Joel, Billy Crystal, ABBA and many more have visited the restaurant over the years. Beppi’s is a sanctuary from life’s trouble. Genuine tradition , a restaurant with

real soul.

KB: Describe tot he RSR readers when and by who Beppi’s was founded?

Beppi’s was founded in June 1956 by my parents Beppi & Norma Polese. Back then TV did not exist, Robert Menzies was Prime Minister of Australia, Dwight D. Eisenhower was president of the USA, Elvis had his first chart hit with Heartbreak Hotel & Prince Rainier married Grace Kelly.



KB: Who was Beppi?

Beppis was my father .Beppi began his working life when he left home, a small town north of Pordenone in Friuli, at the age of fourteen to go to work in Milan as a dish washer for Albergo Doria in 1940. Slowly working his way up the restaurant hierarchy at the Pappagallo restaurant, Albergo del Corso and the Principe di Piemonte in Milan and subsequently in numerous hotel dining rooms and restaurants including The Grand, The Gritti Palace and Europa hotels in Venice.

Following the war he gained work again in dining rooms in hotels such as the Baglioni roof garden restaurant in Florence, Regina, Albergo Ungheria and Excelsior Palace hotels in Lido, The Gritti Palace again in Venice and the Ambassador in Rome.

In 1952 Beppi came to Australia. He worked for Romano’s, Milano’s and Prince’s restaurants all in Sydney before opening Beppi’s Restaurant on 10th June 1956 with his wife Norma, two months prior to the first television broadcast in Australia.

KB: What is the best on the menu and why should people try it?

The dish that has been on the menu the longest is the Zuppa di Cozze e Vongole con brodo di pesce, aglio, vino e pomodoro- Mussels and Pipis simmered in fish stock, wine, tomato, parsley and garlic. Our most popular dish is Beppi’s Saltimbocca di Vitello ripieni di asiago, prosciutto e salvia Milk fed veal scaloppine folded with San Daniele prosciutto, asiago cheese, sage & white wine sauce & garlic broccolini

Both dishes are extremely flavorsome & exemplify the elegant simplicity of great Italian food.

KB: Iconic and vintage wine list: What is on there and which one is the best?

We have hundreds of vintage wines both Australian & Italian. The most iconic australian wine would be the Henschke Hill of Grace shiraz from an old family run winery in South Australia. We also list iconic Italian wines such as Sassicaia, Ornellaia, Gaja Barbaresco, Antinori Solaia, Antinori Tignanello, Biondi Santi Brunello di Montalcino riserva, Col d’Orcia Poggio al Vento Brunello riserva.

KB: Which famous guests have visited Beppi’s over the years?

We have had many famous guests such as Frank Sinatra, Neil Armstrong (the first man on the moon), Bono form U2, Mick Jagger, Rihanna, Pink, Jerry Lewis, Shirley Bassey, Neil Young, Harrison Ford, Elton John , Mark Wahlberg, Billy Joel, Billy Crystal, ABBA and many more.

KB: Has Beppi’s appeared in movies and series?

No we have not been in movies or a series

KB: Describe tot he RSR readers what they would see visiting Beppi’s.

You enter a restaurant which immediately feels like it has a tradition & history. Warm yellow orange walls with wood panels. The cellar rooms are lined with with vintage bottles of wine which give it a warm, welcoming & cosy feel. Beppi’s is a sanctuary from life’s trouble.

KB: Why should people visit and dine at your restaurant?

People should visit to experience traditional Italian hospitality and food in a restaurant that has been in business for over 68 years , longer than any Italian restaurant in Australia. Genuine tradition , a restaurant with real soul. Please follow us on Instagram: @beppirest.

