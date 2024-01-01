The Battle







By Ron Signore

This election cycle has provided no dull moments. If we really think about it, this election cycle extends to the roots of the 2016 election. Every single event that has been plagued with Cheeto Boy’s presence has sprawled through our country like a weed that just keeps coming back. It is frustrating. It is irritating. It is, above all else, disappointing. The Republican Party with Agent Orange at the helm has transformed to something that is unrecognizable. Like the car crash you can’t look away from, the disaster has had profound impacts on everyone.

The GOP used to be ideologically respectable. They stood for something. While what they stood for didn’t align with my views as a whole, they still had a foundation of values that they represented. Stereotypically, the party was the party of law and order. They were tough on crime. As we have progressed in time, that tough on crime measurement became more hypocritical than real as we have observed a lack of accountability for the crimes committed against our laws by many, including Diaper Donny.

They used to be the party of traditional family values. With that came an outlook of traditional family values being covered by a man, a wife, and children as a structure as opposed to the actual values a family can have being the priority. They stood in the way of gay marriage, despite the loving values that may be found in a same sex marriage household. While repugnant as that concept is, it was a view they held with power, maybe not so much hate. Today, anything to do with the LGTBQ+ community is looked at with hatred as if it is an evil that should be dealt with like a pariah to society.

Traditionally, those conservative values also favored restrictions on abortion, and until recently, they had been stifled due to Roe V Wade. But with that being overturned, they have gone beyond controlling a woman’s right to choose during pregnancy with the greedy outlook to attack IVF paths for hopeful parents.

They have always been pro 2nd Amendment. While I myself like my guns, they have taken a route to align with their current abortion stance in protecting the fetus in the womb as opposed to protecting it once born. A need for gun reform is ever present with the mass shootings, most terrifyingly happening in school settings where our children, our future, run the risk of an eliminated existence. Specifically focused on the AR style weapons, they have no desire to bend on potential reform to eliminate the threat caused by AR style weapons that really have no other purpose than to spray a lot of bullets quickly, maximizing victim counts.

Ideologically, people can debate and determine paths forward. At least we used to be able to. Even with foreign policy enacted post 9/11, people could debate the acts of our usage of military in the Middle East. The country used to be about voting in a leader that can take us forward despite potentially disagreeing on the best way to get there. And for the most part, there was still a pride for the country, even in disagreement.

Today, it isn’t about that. Chump has solidified his atop the GOP on a platform that is literally about reversion of our country. The focus eliminates a democracy we held dear and threatens us with an authoritarian approach with power hungry narcissism. Even when we get to a topic of policy, the talking points are nonsensical at best latent with misinformation, whether intentionally or mistakenly. With Bunker Boy, intentionally outweighs the mistakenly exponentially. When it is mistakenly, you can typically tell with his rambling of incoherent talking in circles and deflection to new topics.

But ever since his rise to the political arena, the platform wasn’t about making things better from a policy perspective. His driving force was personal, beginning with his ridiculous poorly hidden racism attacks on Barack Obama and the focus on his birth certificate. The racist followers loved this. They had already lost their minds a black man was elected to office; they had found a talking head to attack the system that put Obama in office.

It wasn’t just Obama though. Trump’s attacks went towards everyone and everything at their core. Professionalism was nowhere to be found under the attacks of a bully. The silver spoon fed Turd held no reservations attacking every single candidate during his road to the top of the GOP ticket, including his opponents from the other party. His lack of filter was and is a draw for many with low IQ. They love that someone is just saying things that make someone else appear inferior. While it got old quickly for us, for them, it is a mere standard for him to continue to pursue the office.

The advice used to be to just school him on policy. Just crush him on facts. Smother his ability to speak because he isn’t intelligent enough to hold his own in a debate of substance. Stooping down to his level was where he wanted to bring his opponents and that is where he was comfortable. That is where he would shine for the ignorant base he carries. With Biden, he really had that in this election cycle. He could get into the weeds and deflect from political substance. He had his lies and nicknames prebaked and ready to pull. While Biden would not drop to that level beyond a few quips, he has met his match.

Don VonShitzenpants has met his match with the Harris/Walz ticket. He does not know how to combat Harris specifically. He is trying his old tricks of his trade, but at the end of the day, he does not know how to handle the rise of Kamala. Her likeability is far greater than Clinton’s in 2016, so he cannot pile on to someone who was already struggling to be likeable. With Biden, he had a platform driven on stealing the 2020 election and the alleged criminal enterprise the Biden family represents- which if that isn’t deflection from a real crime family, I do not know what is. He was put with his back against the corner on women’s rights, where he now finds himself back-peddling his message on abortion and IVF access. Kind of hard to do when you have personally taken credit for overturning Roe V Wade.

He sees the polls. He sees the surge of Harris taking the lead, or at the very least tying polls in swing states. He sees the crowd sizes and support by volunteers, paid workers, and funds to the Harris campaign. His advisors know that if he goes on to debate Kamala next week, he will get embarrassed. He is his own worst enemy with no restraint in what he says. He is becoming unhinged in his rantings and really trying to overinflate his worth to the country. He is scared. He knows he is in trouble. He knows Kamala and the American people are all that is standing in his way from rotting away in a prison cell. We need to all do our part and get rid of Don Snoreleone for good come November 5th.

