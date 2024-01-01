MAGA, We Need to Talk…Yes, Again!







By Sharon Synowsky

MAGA,

(No, you don’t deserve the same polite salutation from my past missives, and every last one of you fuckers know why!)

Gus Walz…

You filthy fucks went after Gus Walz for…

…wait for it…

…being proud of his father; for loving his father; for daring to show honest, real, raw EMOTION.

Ann Coulter used Gus Walz to try and co-opt the word “weird”, a la President Biden morphing “Let’s go Brandon” into “Dark Brandon”. And you MAGA assholes responded in the same ugly manner.

Unfortunately for MAGA, in her attempt to try to throw the word “weird” back in Dems’ collective face, she only reinforced why “weird” fits y’all like an Italian-made pair of leather gloves.

Sorry Ann’s attempt to “own the libs” failed for y’all. But fret not, dear MAGA! Ann retained her title as “America’s Biggest Cunt”.

Kudos, Ann.

Both Mike Crispi and Jay Weber went with some bullshit “blubbering beta boy” tweets. Now, call me crazy, but I do not think the guys who are the Wish.com versions of JD Vance and Catturd should be criticizing ANYONE about ANYTHING. Which might explain why they attacked a kid.

(Who made y’all the arbiters of what’s “manly” anyway? Especially considering MAGA worships a guy who wears makeup, uses shoe lifts and sits in a salon chair for 2 hours so his hairdresser (!) can cover his bald spot.)

And all of you, more so than EVER, saw the FAFO energy we are finally bringing, especially when you come after a kid – a KID!

(Good ol’ Jay Weber issued his apology after iHeart Radio cancelled his show. Yeah, his apology just reeked of ‘sincerity’.)

90% of you deleted the Gus tweets and issued faux-pologies that were more offensive than the original posts.

Remarkable.

And y’all said some version of the same thing…

“I was unaware he was special needs/autistic, and I have deleted my post. I apologize to those I may have offended.”

Really?

I am calling bullshit on this “excuse”.

Because, regardless of Gus being neurodivergent, the fact remains that Gus is only 17 – he’s still a KID! The party who screams that we must “protect the children”, brutally mocked and attacked a CHILD, simply because he openly displayed how much he loves, admires, and is proud of his Dad.

I’ve seen y’all defend attacking Gus with the argument that “the Left goes after Don Jr, Eric and Ivanka”.

But that defense falls flat.

Junior, Eric and Ivanka are adults. Grown-ups. Over 18.

“Well, the Left went after Barron!”

Wrong, we never went after Barron EN MASSE! The few times I saw someone attack Barron online before he turned 18, the replies were filled with rebukes from the Left. We called out and scolded our own for going after a child, whereas you ALL jumped on the “attack Gus” train.

You should know, however, that we aren’t surprised y’all “went there”.

Because going after children isn’t new for the GOP. “MAGA hate” isn’t a new phenomenon. Ugliness and hate has always been a part of the makeup of the GOP. It has reared its ugly head often throughout my lifetime. Trump just gave you the permission to openly steep in it, live it and spew it. From Amy Carter to Chelsea Clinton to Malia and Sasha Obama, you people have always attacked the CHILDREN.

Disgusting…

We know, you will keep flinging your ugliness. And we will continue to go high, no matter how low you go. But be duly warned. We’ve changed the meaning of that phrase. “Go high” no longer means ignoring your insults, offensive behavior and ugliness. While we will never go after a child, all of you childish asshats are fair game. This means throwing all of the ugliness you fling at us back at you.

We’ve already started.

And you hate it.

“Hey, you can’t treat us the way we treat you!”

Yes, we can.

We’ve already started.

And we are so much better at it than you.

