The Fall Of An Empire…







By Ana Braga

I have never seen a more stressful election year than 2024. I am an immigrant and American citizen born in Brazil. I have been voting since 2008 and I remember how people would barely talk about politics. When they did it would be to discuss policy, but never the culture wars we see today. It went from, people disagreeing about having a small government to calling Democrats groomers, pedos, communist and etc. I, personally, have been threatened by Trump supporters with deportation and citizenship reevaluation. I was told Trump and his loyalists would decide if I’m worthy to stay in this country. I have never felt unwelcome in this country like I feel now, threatening to harm or deport a fellow American citizen for having different views is just inhumane.

Why do Trump supporters pretend to be Christians? There is nothing about their rhetoric that indicates Christ would be like them, not even when Jesus was in a bad mood.

Yes. We started a new denaturalization project under Trump. In 2025, expect it to be turbocharged. https://t.co/tUKejwHwY8 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 11, 2023

Do you think I’m exaggerating? When you have Trump pretending he has nothing to do with Protect 2025, but has one of his top advisers and one of the Project’s authors Stephen Miller promising to start the Denaturalization program in 2025, you start to worry. Combine that plus cops having full immunity, you’ll have the perfect recipe to get rid of the naturalized immigrants who didn’t vote for Trump. How can Trump even be on the ballot this year?

How can the election even be close?

It worries me that half of this country really wants people like me to, either fall in line, or be stripped of our citizenships and be sent back to our birth countries. America is more divided than ever and this empire could fall if Trump wins in November.

We must beat Trump at the ballot box!

