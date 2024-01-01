The Insanity of Donald Trump Vs The Saneness of Kamala Harris







By Ron Signore

Everyday, something is in the news surrounding the Orange Turd. It doesn’t matter what it is… either its something stupid he said, how he is in decline mentally, or his beefs with the laws he, in reality, swore to uphold and protect. We can debate that, but at the end of the day, either as a citizen or as an officer of the government, he should be upholding. But this is now the second time in 3 months where Agent Orange has been found to be the target of an attempt on his life.

First, can you imagine being hated so much that you need to be constantly aware that people want to take you out? Let alone, be so narcissistic to have claims that align that there is a conspiracy to unalive you at the behest of our government or the democrats? Sadly, I can.

Donald Dump is arguably one of the most hated people I can think of in my lifetime. The dichotomy of who supports him versus who legitimately hates Pervert Hoover is one of the greatest lines I can recall in my life. We worried about Barack Obama being assassinated during his term, but those concerns were pretty simply found we have some sick racists out there. A black man being a target for white supremacy isn’t all that farfetched considering our history as a country. However, these two attempts that surround Groper Cleveland are different.

We have found the first shooting attempt to be open to so many questions. Some procedurals around the Secret Service. Some to who the shooter/attempted shooter was and what their actual motives were. Some do flounder around conspiracy theories with potential inside jobs from Chump’s circle. It is unreal the rabbit hole these concepts could take one down, but again, this man is falling onto a polar opposite spectrum of love and hate for this person.

Looking at those who love him, we can see so many similarities between them. These are easily manipulated people who do not have the intellect depth to understand when they are being conned by a man who cares nothing about them. They believe he is a good businessman, who is best fit to handle our economy. They believe he is respected enough to be a power of goodwill and peace in foreign diplomacy. They believe baseless, fact less claims that vilify those who do not deserve vilification. Yet it is widely known the tactics and playbook of the GOP with flooding the airwaves with whatever they want despite any truth so keep the masses guessing on what is real or what is fact. They believe it is enough to drive considerable thoughts and threats towards a civil war if their golden calf, er, false prophet, doesn’t win in November. It wouldn’t be the first, nor second for that matter, time that this man has condoned or incited violent rhetoric on his behalf.

Then there are those that hate him.

That list is extremely long. Diaper Donny has offended so many people. It would be easier if the list of people were individuals, but he has eclipsed hate from groups of people. His agenda forces a divide that puts members of the LGTBQ+ community, non-white, non-Christian, and women amongst others at odds against him. Maybe most notably, in kind of a sad way, the populists that support Taylor Swift now hate that man.

But, I would argue there is a strong majority of us who feel that while the world, most specifically the United States, would be a better place without this moron, the preference is to see him get his ass handed to him in November. I am with Tim Walz on the concept that the greatest way to get rid of this man is to beat him at the ballot box. I would also argue, even if I seen naïve, that there is no Democratic/United States conspiracy to take him out.

Fat Nixon has demonstrated so many examples of why he should not be in charge of the free world. The risk of taking away the democracy-based nation we have provided to us as Americans is a huge reason to get out and vote. He has no motivation for helping others, it is solely the glorification of his ego for power and keep the grift going. And maybe, just maybe, it’s the echo of his supporters that help paint the picture that we do not want the country they desire when you consider the hate groups that support him, or the risk of whatever Project 2025 is now. He is an old, stupid, neurotic, narcissistic man that only cares about himself, so there is a very real possibility that he is fleecing everyone to get his votes and then nothing we really fear on those levels will happen. It isn’t worth the risk that it could be the former way. However, the real risk of incompetence is dangerous enough. He clearly does not understand governing. He is not here to unite us. He is not a good businessman. He is a misogynist, malignant narcissist that reacts very poorly when he is pushed.

In the past few months, we have seen Biden drop from the race and Chump cry that he beat Biden, how come he now has to beat Kamala? Demanding refunds on the money he spent to do so. He has seen his polling numbers plummet in a way that now has Kamala either in the lead or close enough to where he is not safe to have a guaranteed win by a legit election. He has seen Kamala spank him in a debate that did an amazing job of both boosting her plans, damning his, and damning him as a person where the result was continuing moments of becoming unhinged.

He has continually proven to be an irrational person, hypocrite, and liar, especially when under pressure. He takes no accountability for his wrongdoings at all. It is always anyone else’s fault…that is to say, he has never done anything wrong. This has been my biggest disgust with him as a person. He is not a leader. As a politician, of course I am disgusted with his policies or plans for this country, but it is the chaos he could drive with his rhetoric and ability to lead us successfully in any matter.

While I support Kamala Harris, and the democrat agenda, I do not hold this in the light of some notion of being a savior. I am proud of what they bring to the table, and I am proud of the leadership I see from her and Tim Walz. But they are politicians. I naturally do not trust politicians. Aligning to an agenda or bringing a vision of unity and hope are commendable, especially in the real world where fact matters. We know too much now about Fat Nixon, the right agenda, and the tactics to achieve power to continue building our own wall to prevent Groper Cleveland another term in the White House.

There is likely no greater joy in life than watching someone like Dumpy Donny get their ass handed to them in losing fashion in a contest. The cloud of doubt around his possible assassination is worse for us than it is if we destroy his hopes in a legit election. The other reality that his freedom is tied to this election is even more of a focus. His panic actions will show no bounds come this election no matter what, because when he loses, he will be going to jail. Winning this election is his only hope to stay out of jail. That is why he is running. People do not realize that because he has managed to convince people that the election was stolen in 2020 and he is being politically persecuted. The souls of his supporters have been sold and it will continue to contribute to the dichotomous tension we see every day. Vote Blue, put him in jail, and lets move forward with putting our country in the best possible position to be the world leader we are.

