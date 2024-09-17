Singer JD Souther Dies at 78 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Singer and songwriter John David “JD” Souther, who was known for his collaborations with the Eagles, passed away September 17, 2024 at his home in New Mexico. The cause of death was not given.

He was 78.

Souther was known for his songwriting abilities, especially in the field of country rock. He co-wrote some of the biggest hits for the Eagles, including “Best of My Love”, “Victim of Love”, “New Kid in Town”, “How Long” and “Heartache Tonight”. Souther’s other songs include “You’re Only Lonely” and “Her Town Too”, which he performed as a duet with his longtime friend James Taylor.

Souther was also an actor. He appeared in the third season of THIRTYSOMETHING (1987-1991), and had a recurring role on the first season of NASHVILLE (2012-2018). He reprised his role in the show’s fifth season. His additional credits include ALWAYS (1989), POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE (1990), MY GIRL 2 (1994), PURGATORY (1999) and DEADLINE (2012).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to JD Souther’s family during their time of grief.

