Q&A with Actress Maggie Wheeler

Maggie Wheeler is an American actress best known for her roles in “Ellen”, “Everybody Loves Raymond “and “Friends “where she played Chandler Bing’s ex Janice. She founded the Golden Bridge Community Choir in Hollywood. Her work with the choir, as well as in the workshops she teaches, is about creating internal harmony and interpersonal harmony through the powerful communal act of singing together. She has been busy with voice over projects most recently on the show Bob’s Burgers. She travels and teaches her vocal workshop ‘Singing in The Stream’ and has several events scheduled in the coming year. She self-published a children’s book called “Ebeneezer finds A Reason” that comes with an audio book as well. It is not available internationally yet but can be purchased online on the website ebeneezerfindsareason.com. Currently she is also working on a second book called “Ebeneezer Helps a Friend” with the plan to release it later this year.

KB: Did you always want to be an actress growing up?

From the time I was very young I loved disappearing into imaginary stories and worlds. I also loved making my family and friends laugh. During my high school years this love led to school plays, acting classes, being part of a theater company, doing summer stock and more. So, yes, I always wanted to be actress.

KB: Who were your favorite actors growing up?

The list is long but when I was growing up it was the women in comedy TV who inspired me the most – Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett, Lilly Tomlin.

KB: You started in voice acting for animated series?

I absolutely love working in voice over. It is true that my first professional work was doing voice overs in New York City for CBS Records, MTV and more.

From there I moved on to animation and that work has always been one of my great loves. It is the professional manifestation of the imaginary worlds I inhabited as a child. I started out working for the great Rankin/Bass doing all the female characters in their superhero cartoon, ‘Silver Hawks’ and I went on to do several other projects with them. I continue to work in animation, and I love it. I am free to be anything, a queen, a baby, a bird, a monster, a talking tree.

KB: How did you get the part as Anita on “Ellen” and how was it working with Ellen?

Neal Marlins and Carol Black created that show. They saw me on ‘Seinfeld’ in an episode called ‘The Fix Up’ and wrote the role of Anita with me in mind. Of course, that is not a guarantee that an actor will get the role. There were many auditions, callbacks and chemistry read in the process of putting the cast together. In the end I was offered the part and I was very excited. I loved working with Ellen. She is brilliantly funny. There was a good deal of pressure on that set, but we all enjoyed each other, and we laughed quite a lot!

KB: How did you get the part of Janice on “Friends”?

I was the first of many to be fired from ‘These Friends of Mine’ – (the title of the 1st season of the Ellen show), as they continued to recast and re-envision the show. I imagined after being fired that I might crawl into a hole and stay there but in time I found myself feeling quite free. It was not long after that the audition for the role of Janice came around. It was with that new sense of freedom that auditioned for the role. I went in with the intention of enjoying myself, enjoying bringing my version of this character to life. That one episode turned into 10 wonderful seasons of working on ‘Friends’.

KB: How was it working with Matthew Perry on the show and how did you react to his unexpected passing last year? It must have been a huge shock.

Matthew Perry was one of a kind. His humor, his timing, his comedic brilliance made everyone around him the best they could be. I consider myself blessed to have had the opportunity to play opposite Matthew for all those years. Each time a new script arrived I would read with excitement, hearing his voice and rhythm in my head, imagining having to fight back my laughter on set!

Matthew’s passing was and is a terrible loss for all who knew him personally and all who loved him as Chandler Bing. His struggles were profound, and it is tragic that people knowingly took advantage of his addiction and were complicit in supplying him with the drugs that took his life.

KB: You founded the Golden Bridge Community Choir in Hollywood. Can you describe what this is and what you do?

Although I am known for my work as an actress, I am also a singer, song writer, choir director and workshop facilitator. I have been teaching vocal workshops in and out of Los Angeles for over 20 years and for 18 years I directed The Golden Bridge Community Choir, a non-auditioned intergenerational choir in Los Angeles. The GBC is a member of The Ubuntu Choirs Network, a growing network of community of choirs who believe that the joy of singing is a universal birthright, and that together, regardless of musical background, we can help improve the world by joining voices in song. My work with the choir, as well as in the workshops I teach, is about creating internal harmony and interpersonal harmony through the powerful communal act of singing together. I work in the oral tradition, teaching by call and response making the music accessible to beginners and experienced singers alike. The physical act of singing and being bathed in the vibrations of the music relieves tension and creates a sense of well-being. Making music in this way is the ultimate co-operative experience. Participants enjoy working as a group and creating something magnificent, resulting in a sense of inter-connectedness and joy.

There is more to see and hear on the website goldenbridgechoir.com.

KB: I give you the lead in the movie or series: Who should direct and who would you pick as your 2 co-stars and why?

Let me begin by saying that I am terrible at narrowing down my dream life to one choice. There are so many talented actors and directors doing all kinds of work that I admire in film and television in both comedy and drama. The list is long. That said,

I would love to work with Judd Apatow. His movies make me laugh until my sides hurt while they also make me feel deeply because they are honest and human. I would love to work with the brilliant Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig. That answers your costars question. I have so many more! Additionally, Pamela Adlon, whom I have worked with in the past, is someone I would love to work with again!

KB: What are you currently up to?

I have been busy with voice over projects most recently on the show Bob’s Burgers. I also travel and teach my vocal workshop ‘Singing in The Stream’ and have several events scheduled in the coming year. I self-published a children’s book called “Ebeneezer finds A Reason” that comes with an audio book as well. It is not available internationally yet but can be purchased on the website ebeneezerfindsareason.com.

I am currently working with my amazing illustrator Kyle Hollingsworth on a second book called “Ebeneezer Helps a Friend” that I am very excited about! I plan to release it later this year.

