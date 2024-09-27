Film Legend Maggie Smith Dies at 89 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Hollywood lost an icon with the passing of Dame Maggie Smith. The “Harry Potter” and “Downton Abbey” star died peacefully September 27, 2024 at a hospital in in London, England, surrounded by family and friends. No cause of death was given. She was 89.

Smith began acting on the stage at the Oxford Playhouse in 1952. She played “Viola” in “Twelfth Night”, and many more productions at Oxford followed, including “Cinderella”, “Rookey Nook”, “Cakes and Ale”, and “The Government Inspector”. Smith made her Broadway debut in “New Faces of 56.” Although very successful on stage, Smith is widely known for her work in film and TV. Most notably, as Professor Minerva McGonagall in all eight “Harry Potter” films, and as “Violet Crawley” in the popular TV series DOWNTON ABBEY (2010-2015).

Her additional filmography includes: YOUNG CASSIDY (1965), OTHELLO (1965), MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (1967), MURDER BY DEATH (1976), CLASH OF THE TITANS (1981), DEATH ON THE NILE (1978), A ROOM WITH A VIEW (1985), HOOK (1991), SISTER ACT (1992), THE SECRET GARDEN (1993), SISTER ACT 2: BACK IN THE HABIT (1993), THE FIRST WIVES CLUB (1996), WASHINGTON SQUARE (1997), GOSFORD PARK (2001), DIVINE SECRETS OF THE YA-YA SISTERHOOD (2002), BECOMING JANE (2007), NANNY MCPHEE RETURNS (2010), QUARTET (2012), A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS (2021) and THE MIRACLE CLUB (2023.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Dame Maggie Smith’s family during their time of grief.

