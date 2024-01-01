Ringside Report Social Issues Writer Ana Braga Covers the Nevada Kamala Harris Rally – “We’re Not Going Back”







By Ana Braga

Yesterday I went to my very first political rally with our friend Brian Shapiro from Pushing The Limits radio show. Our very own “Bad” Brad actually had him on his show yesterday, don’t forget to check it out on his YouTube channel.

I never had so much fun. Who would have thought you would have fun at a political rally? The music was playing, the people were cheering and dancing, all smiles. I have to say I could get used to this joy Kamala is proposing to us, it’s actually nothing new to the Democratic Party, I was just missing out by being in MAGA.

MAGA is an angry cult, you must worship Trump and never question his decisions or policies, I’m just glad I’m out. How can MAGA still exist after all the crazy stuff Trump has been saying and doing? I’ll never understand.

Below are some photos of the rally, I hope you enjoy them. When is the next one?

Brian Shapiro Host of Pushing The Limits Radio Show

Hey Donald, look at a real crowd size

Nevada Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus

Nevada Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

Vice President Kamala Harris

Follow Ana on Instagram , Twitter & TikTok

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt