As I sit in my Kailyard I often wonder about the future.

Dear Mrs Trump,

Let me begin by saying you know me less than I think I know you. To be clear, your public profile means that I can see what is written, observe what is produced visually and make my own mind up about my thoughts and views therein. I shall be a complete unknown to you, by comparison.

I am also a foreigner in your land. As are you, but the difference is that I do not live in the US, have visited only once and have no plans to move there at any time. I believe you may be able to vote in the forthcoming election, I simply cannot. Nor do I wish to.

I do come from a part of the world from where your husband’s family hail – Scotland. I have visited the beautiful island they hail from more often than I have been to the US. I am sure that you have visited there many times but perhaps not.

I am prompted to write after your appearance on Fox News recently about the assassination attempts upon your husband where you reference a letter, published on the 14th of July 2024. In the United Kingdom, this letter was produced as evidence of your very first public pronouncement after the first assassination attempt against your husband, Donald J Trump. I am sure you had much more to say privately, none of which could ever be published.

You are certainly entitled to your point of view. And entitled, within a democracy to publish those thoughts. Freedom brings those rights, but here is the thing it also brings responsibility. And so, to what you wrote.

I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans.

Firstly congratulations. 2024 is your 18th year of being an American citizen. Not your birthright, as you were born into a country which no longer exists – Yugoslavia. You then became a citizen of Slovenia and are now an American citizen. What is wonderful is the way in which you, along with other migrants can feel a sense of belonging in your adopted homeland. I am sure you and your husband could put up a few Mexicans in the wing of Mar-a Lago as proof of paying back the debt.

We have always been a unique union. America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one.

Courage and common sense are indeed the touchstones of so much in a democracy, like recognizing that when you lose a vote, freedom and democracy are far more important than your bruised ego. By calling people to come to Washington on the 6th of January and starting a “movement” before cowering in its aftermath whilst democratic officials and elected representatives were threatened with murder does not suggest a desire to come back as one, but to come together under one person – the author of the insurrection.

When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.

There are a huge number of parents the length and breadth of the USA who know how you feel. Sandy Hook parents for one. Due to the support given to the gun lobby they have never been as fortunate as you as they have attended funerals for their loved ones whilst you got whisked away safely. They never got given that opportunity. Perhaps if the man who shot at the people and caught the ear of your husband never had the opportunity to buy a gun…

To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy. Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me.

It was a terrible act and rightly condemned by all – including me. This should never be tolerated nor encouraged in any civilized democracy. But heinous? Any act of violence can be classified as wicked, but I fail to find the wholesale sympathy exhibited over something that happened to you but has not been expressed to the family of Kevin D Greeson or Rosanne Boyland. I might have missed that so pardon me if I have.

A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion – his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life – his human side – were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times.

And here I can do nothing but agree that this side of Donald J Trump is buried. We do not see his “laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration.” You must be very lucky. To us, he is the man who told over 30,000 lies whilst in office, according to the Washington Post. I would never, ever suggest someone was delusional over their nearest and dearest, but the face you see of your man seems to be another side of him we don’t see, but then again liars are practiced at deception.

Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment – until death – is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings.

Was love exhibited by that man of “laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration” when he mocked the disabled, his opponents or used simplistic political concepts to abuse the love of patriots who died for their country whilst he refused to fight for his country? Did his love extend to Senator John McCain and his family?

We are all humans, and fundamentally, instinctively, we want to help one another. American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities. Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities.

OK, now I am beginning to lose things a tad here – what a beautiful sentiment. “Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities” which Donald J Trump has shown when he… I leave you to fill in the blanks. I am a little lost.

And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm.

Dawn is here again. Let us reunite. Now.

As we reach the peroration, the beginning of the end, I can see your rallying cry. You have a heartfelt wish to unite, in a country that welcomed you in, introduced to some rich guy able to get you to the front of the queue for your citizenship, no doubt, whilst others have struggled to be similarly recognized. You now call upon all to get together and unite. And they are. You might have heard of someone who goes by the name of Harris. Her message of hope and leaving behind the hatred peddled by the alt-right, a group of people who don’t consider you a true American, is clear. She and we can see and hear the convictions (legal) of the Proud Boys and rioters for their convictions (beliefs) of a country under one God, one religion, one race, one man. Refusal to condemn them shows that hatred is being tolerated and soft peddled by Make America Great Again. Why? Because America was never great. It was always a developing nation. It wasn’t great when murdering indigenous people. It wasn’t great when abusing slaves to build its economy, and it was neither great under Jim Crow Laws nor the House of Unamerican Activities Committee. It could be. Your vote in the next election, can Ms. Harris now count on it?

This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We can realize this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships again.

Respect – I look forward to every time that your husband derides or mocks someone that you appear by his side to chastise him. I have a funny feeling that will never happen.

I am thinking of you, my fellow Americans.

And you have made us think of you – by writing in the political sphere you are now out of the shadows and have made your views plain and made them clear. I think, however, that you are divorced from the political reality in which you seek to operate. Politics does not depend upon words. It begins with them. Actions speak louder and your husband has derided every word that you have written by how he acts, how he speaks and how he is tweaking the pussy of the USA.

The winds of change have arrived. For those of you who cry in support, I thank you. I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide – thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family.

I wish you well too. This is completely true, each and every politician has a family, like the son of the Vice Presidential nominee for the democratic party, mocked by supporters of your husband. Evidence of you giving them a hard time would support the sentiments of your letter. Without them these are empty words written to appease one side and make the argument about people giving in to the hatred peddled by your husband rather than properly uniting. That would take compromise and that is not within the man who is “laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration.” If anyone can think of him exhibiting “love, compassion, kindness and empathy” I am happy to set the record straight. You see, the unfortunate thing about politics is, that it exists on a public record and not in the shadows. Perhaps that is where you should have stayed lurking instead of making these preposterous claims.

Aye Yours,

Donald C Stewart

A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…

(Kailyard n. a cabbage patch, often attached to a school of writing – the Kailyard School – a genre of overly sentimental and sweet Scottish literature from the late 19th century where sentimental and nostalgic tales are told in escapist tales of fantasy, but here we seek to reverse it by making the Kailyard Observations of effective invective comment from that looks not to return to the past but to launch us into a better future by the one Donald worth believing…)

