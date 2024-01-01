The Story Of…. The White Stallion Ranch in Tucson, Arizona







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of The White Stallion Ranch

The White Stallion Ranch in Tucson, Arizona is a guest ranch which is also used as a movie set. There are 43 guest rooms and The Hacienda, a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home for larger families. A dude ranch who takes tourists. Guests come from all 50 states and over 80 foreign countries. They are experienced riders, first time riders and everyone in between. The ranch offers many other activities including rock climbing, e-biking, archery, walking archery, shooting (22 caliber, 45 calibers, and black powder), and hiking. They have had 31 Feature Films shot here along with well over 200 television productions that vary from PBS documentaries to commercials and reality shows. With 4 ½ square miles of absolutely unspoiled land located conveniently close to other amenities it makes the ranch nearly unique. Along with the many activities and varied entertainment, the White Stallion Ranch truly is a destination vacation. Go Check It Out!

KB: Describe to the RSR Readers when and by who The White Stallion Ranch was founded?

The answer to this is a little complicated, so I will give you a summary of the ranch’s history. The ranch likely was founded around 1900-1910 as a “squatter’s ranch, meaning it was located on unregulated/unmanaged federal land. By 1936 they “owners” had left, and the Homesteader (David Young) found a house, well and corrals that had been abandoned. He then sold to a cattle rancher Herman Bruning who was raising cattle and as many as 20,000 chickens and turkeys. He sold to Max Zimmerman in 1945, who added 12 guest accommodations and in doing so founded the Dude Ranch, calling it MZ Bar Ranch. He sold in 1949 to Mary Varner who ran the ranch as a dude ranch and provided housing to Army Air Corp officers who were serving at the Marana Army Air Base. In 1958 Brew and Marge Towne who were “dudes” at the nearby Lazy K Bar Ranch convinced Mary to sell the ranch to them. They planned to re-name their new ranch Black Stallion until they realized what the initials would be and changed the name to White Stallion Ranch. In 1965 Allen and Cynthia True (our parents) were determined to move to Tucson from Denver, CO and among many options discovered White Stallion Ranch and bought it, despite no ranch or hospitality experience. My brother Michael, wife Kristin, my wife Laura and I run the ranch today.

KB: What is a Dude Ranch?

You can find many definitions of “Dude Ranch”. My definition is simply a ranch that takes in tourists. My simple definition allows the broad spectrum of ranches to be included, small cattle outfits that bring people into their own home, to large resort ranches that rival quality resorts, and all types of ranches in between.

KB: Describe the activities guests can do at your ranch.

Our ranch hosts virtually all demographics. We have families, couples, singles and all ages. Our guests come from all 50 states and over 80 foreign countries. They are experienced riders, first time riders and everyone in between. Our ranch offers many other activities including rock climbing, e-biking, archery, walking archery, shooting (22 caliber, 45 calibers, and black powder), and hiking.

KB: Can you describe what the guestrooms look like?

Our guest rooms, regardless of age, have all been completely renovated over the last few years. They are Southwest Ranch style with rustic Mexican furniture, travertine stone floors, and many small details with very good beds. Our website shows all the options, that vary from Family Suites to standard doubles with one queen and one twin bed.

KB: Which famous guests have stayed at the ranch over the years?

While we have had several celebrities over the years, we have never been a Hollywood destination. Tom Hanks is our most famous guest. Other stars include Hal Holbrook, Doug McClure, Timothy Omundson, Lindsay Wagner and others.

KB: I read the ranch is used as a set for movies and TV. What movies and series were filmed at the ranch?

We have had 31 Feature Films shot here along with well over 200 television productions that vary from PBS documentaries to commercials and reality shows. Stars from these movies include George Clooney, Ronald Reagan, Richard Widmark, the Lone Ranger, Glenn Close, Robert Wagner, Robert Young, Gene Autry, Rosie Perez, Kris Kristofferson, Lanie Wilson, James Stewart, Shelly Winters.

Movies filmed at the ranch:

Arizona – 1940

Relentless – 1948

The Last Round-Up – 1948

The Gal Who Took the West – 1949

Winchester 73 – 1950

Apache Drums – 1951

The Last Outpost (Cavalry Charge Scene) – 1951

Apache Ambush – 1955

A Kiss Before Dying – 1955

Walk the Proud Land – 1955

The Bottom of the Bottle – 1956

The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold – 1956

Backlash – 1956

The Guns of Fort Petticoat – 1957

The Mini-Skirt Mob – 1968

Young Billy Young – 1969

What Ever Happened to Aunt Alice – 1969

Five Savage Men – 1971

How The West Was Won – 1976

Flashpoint – 1984

Perdita Durango – 1997

Wild, Wild West Once More – 1980

Confessions Of a Dangerous Mind – 2002

The Last Blast – 2006

A Hot Bath, A Stiff Drink and a Close Shave – 2014

Joe & Caspar Hit the Road in America – 2016

The Legend of 5 Mile Cave – 2019

Series and Mini-Series filmed at the ranch:

High Chaparral (TV Series) 1967 – 1971

How the West was Won (TV Mini-Series) – 1977

The New Maverick (TV Movie) – 1978

Stones For Ibarra (TV Movie) – 1988

Geronimo (TV Movie) – 1993

Tony Robinson’s Wild West (TV Mini-Series) – 2015

Run, Coyote, Run (TV Series) – 2017

KB: Can you describe to the RSR Readers what they would see on a visit to your ranch?

As you walk through the entryway to check-in, you move through 3 large patios for dining, along the main lodge including the dining rooms. At the front desk you will see the large sitting room with several Remington and Russell bronzes. Your tour will include the bar with saddle bar stools and the billiards room. As you move through the ranch you will see extensive cactus gardens with plants from all over the Sonoran Desert. The guest rooms are in 3 different lines separated by gardens. Other buildings such as the spa and meeting room are scattered around. The views are South to Safford and Panther Peaks that rise suddenly from the desert and dominate this corner of the valley. The Eastern Ridge separates the ranch from the Tucson Valley.

KB: Why should people stay at the ranch?

Most dude ranches are operated by their owners, who are often families, so we are not unusual, even as a generational family. We believe our difference is our nearly 60 years of applying our pride of ownership to what are now the little details. We also are proud of the value for money we offer our guests. With 4 ½ square miles of absolutely unspoiled land located conveniently close to other amenities makes us nearly unique in that regard. Our riding program is possibly the most varied in dude ranching. Along with our many activities and varied entertainment, the ranch truly is a destination vacation.

Check out the ranch’s website: HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt