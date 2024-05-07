Doctor Curmudgeon The Power Behind the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street







By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAP Doctor Eisman is in Family Practice in Aventura, Florida with her partner, Dr. Eugene Eisman, an internist/cardiologist

Renpet, my feline cousin is a former CIA officer. Although retired from the CIA, she frequently travels overseas to meet with various heads of state.

She was able to tell us that her latest diplomatic visit was to London where she spoke with new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Of course, she cannot reveal all they discussed. But one area of their talks was not labelled “secret” and has been common knowledge in Great Britain.

It concerns a longtime member of the staff at 10 Downing Street. His name is Larry and he is also a feline. It had been felt that Larry, as a cabinet member, was not as diplomatic as he should be. And so, Renpet consented to have a private tea with Larry.

Their tête-à-tête took place in the Study (sometimes known as Thatcher’s Room). Obviously chosen for its cozy lighting and warm atmosphere, it seemed perfect for a quiet talk among contemporaries.

It has been bruited about that Larry is really the “chief” at number 10, ranking slightly higher than the PM. He has been a cabinet member since 2011, when former Prime Minister David Cameron made him Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office.

Larry explained to Renpet that he is oblivious to what is written and said about him. His job is to advise the PM, present news that is heard on the street, oversee all security details, and protect the PM, the Cabinet and the family.

In Larry’s opinion, the press has frequently been too critical of PMs. In his job of protection, he attacked TV journalist, Lucy Manning and scratched her arm. This was live and Larry felt the need to demonstrate that he was in the top position of 10 Downing Street.

Yes, there were rumors that he had an altercation with Nova, a Labrador who was a family member of former PM Rishi Sunak. But Larry was pleased to say that he had won that argument.

Former PM Boris Johnson referred to Larry as “Catzilla.” Larry had been rightfully angered by the behavior of Johnson’s dog, Dilyn who had sneakily entered Larry’s private quarters and eaten his food.

Bailey was a police sniffer dog trained to detect substances, such as explosives. His post was the doorstep of10 Downing Street. Larry had observed Bailey and felt that the canine was sometimes derelict in his duties. He felt that Bailey needed further training. And so, he ordered Bailey away. Larry then remained at the doorstep post, demonstrating to the canine how security should be properly maintained.

The top cat is quite popular and was understandably upset when Kevin Spacey received an award from PM David Cameron. He positioned himself in front of the photographer to block Stacey from view.

A post from Larry’s X account, dated 7/5/2024 shows that he is well aware of his importance to the PM and as a public servant to the British People–“Rishi Sunak has offered his resignation to the King but Keir Starmer has yet to be appointed as Prime Minister, so who’s in charge? Me.”

There are those who label Larry as un-diplomatic, but he does understand the importance of allies. His meeting with former president Barack Obama in June of 2011 was quite friendly. Their discussion was productive and Larry even held out his paw at the end. President Obama returned to the United States with no bruises or scratches.

