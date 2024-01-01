The Donald Trump Interviews… Katharine Weber Speaks Out







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Katharine is 68 and lives in Connecticut. She is a novelist and writing professor.

KB: Why do you dislike or even hate Trump?

He’s a monster. He has few beliefs or ideas and is really just a power-hungry sociopath.

KB: How do you view his supporters?

His supporters are at best misinformed, ignorant. At worst — gun-obsessed racists who don’t seem to know or care about humanity or the planet.

KB: Why is America better off without Trump?

Why is America better off without cancer? Why is America better off without floods and earthquakes?

KB: Why should Trump never become President again?

He is a corrupt criminal who surrounds himself with corrupt criminals.

KB: Why should people vote for Kamala Harris?

I admire Kamala Harris — she was my first-choice candidate in 2016. People should vote blue to preserve democracy, to protect the environment, to keep the world safe. This is not an ordinary election between two parties. This is possibly the end of our democracy as we know it if Trump is put back into the White House. Voting for Trump-Vance is a vote for chaos and disruption, a vote for corruption, lawlessness, violence, racism. Voting blue means voting for the party of compassion, the party of integrity.

KB: Why are you a Democrat and how do you view The Republican Party?

I am a Democrat because it’s the party of compassion. Democrats will vote against their own personal interest for the common good. The GOP is the party of ruling class and underclass. Ironically, their lies persuade poor people to vote against their own interests, because they are tricked into voting aspirational. The GOP protects the interest of their mega donors at all costs. How many children haven’t died because of school shootings?

KB: You were one of 1500 writers who signed an open letter to stop Trump in 2016. Why did you sign that letter? Would you do it again this year to stop him?

I would sign it again, but we have reached a new point — he appears unstoppable. In 2016 his presidency was a threat. Reality was so much worse, and apparently the American people, half the country more or less, admire him and want him back in the White House. It’s hard to imagine what can shift that ignorance and determination to drag us toward destruction of so much.

