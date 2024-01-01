They’re Eating The Dogs!







By Sharon Synowsky

Of all the harmful insanity Donald Trump, JD Vance and the MAGA political minions put out there, this one is simultaneously the funniest and the scariest.

The way Trump shouted this during his full-on panic attack…I mean debate…showed every sane, critically thinking person the ridiculousness of this decades-old trope. We laughed out loud. We tweeted jokes. We memed, made music and mocked Trump in this moment.

Little did we know the devastating effects this lie, started by the psychotic harpy who travelled with Trump to the debate, would have not only on the Haitians in the little town of Springfield, Ohio, but on the entire town itself. This blatantly obvious lie, shouted in panic by a deranged Presidential candidate in an attempt to deflect from the fact that a biracial woman was kicking his ass in the debate, has continued to be spread by the MAGAts in office.

Despite the GOP Governor of Ohio and the GOP Mayor of Springfield dispelling this “myth”. Despite the owners of the businesses praising the Haitian community. Despite EVERY. FUCKING. PERSON. who lives in Springfield BEGGING Trump and Vance to stop with the lies, these two at the top of the Republican ticket INSISTED it was happening.

And the little town suffers. Proud Boys showed up. The Haitian community has had their cars torched, their homes vandalized, their lives threatened. Bomb scares at schools, government buildings, businesses. The town shuttered itself for a week. Even after JD Vance admitted to Dana Bash on CNN that he “created” the story to bring attention to the “immigration problem”, MAGA turds torment this town, and black/brown immigrants nationwide.

How anyone can vote for two men who do not care who they endanger in their quest for power is beyond me. How anyone can vote for two men who are married to immigrants, yet vilify immigrants to the point of inciting violence against them is beyond me. How anyone can vote for two men who lie about everything, is beyond me.

