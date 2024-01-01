KB’s Look Back at the 80’s Music Scene: Curiosity Killed the Cat







By Karen Beishuizen

Picture this:

London, England 1984

Singer Ben Volpiere-Pierrot, guitarist Julian Godfrey Brookhouse, bassist Nick Thorpe and drummer Migi Drummond decided to form a band: Curiosity Killed the Cat.

Their debut album “Keep Your Distance” was released in April 1987 and debuted at number 1 on the UK Albums Chart. The album produced three hit singles: “Down to Earth”, “Misfit” and “Ordinary Day”.

The video for “Misfit” was shot in New York City and featured Andy Warhol.

Their second album “Getahead” was released in 1989 and had the hit single “name and Number”.

Due to disappointing album sales the band was dropped by their record company.

Bassist Nick Thorpe left the band in 1991. The band shortened their name to “Curiosity” and was signed by RCA Records in 1992 and had another hit with the Johnny Bristol’s cover “Hang on in There Baby”.

The band split up in 1994. They reformed in 2001 for a show on BBC 1.

Fast Forward to 2024:

The band disappeared in anonymity with only singer Ben appearing at the occasional 80s music festivals under the band’s original name.

The band had a lot of potential with their funky music and the way they looked but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. A real shame.

