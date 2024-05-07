Ukrainian Boxing Legend Wladimir Klitschko Stands With World Boxing In Its’s Bid to Keep Boxing at the Heart of the Olympic Movement







Former multiple world heavyweight champion and Atlanta 1996 gold medalist, Wladimir Klitschko, has backed World Boxing and its President, Boris van der Vorst, in their bid to ensure that boxing remains a part of the Olympic Movement.

Speaking in a specially recorded 39-second video clip, the Ukrainian legend explained why he believes boxing should remain part of the Olympic Games and expressed confidence in World Boxing and its President to deliver this.

Klitschko said: “Boxing is one of the most spectacular and oldest sports in the Olympic program. Speaking as the 1996 Olympic Champion I want to advocate that boxing must be safe for LA2028.

“Boxing stands as a brilliant sport and is so good at delivering on the values of the Olympic Charter through the diversity of the athletes and in the number of countries taking part.

“I support World Boxing, and its President Boris van der Vorst in their efforts to achieve this goal and believe they can keep the Olympic dreams of boxers alive.”

Wladimir Klitschko represented Ukraine at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta where he won a gold medal in the super-heavyweight division. From 1996 to 2017 he competed as a professional boxer where he held multiple versions of the world heavyweight title.

Boris van der Vorst added: “Wladimir Klitschko is one of the most widely admired boxers in the recent history of the sport, who has achieved an enormous amount both inside and outside of the ring, so it is great for World Boxing to have the support of such a hugely respected and knowledgeable figure.

“As someone who achieved great success in both Olympic-style and professional boxing, Wladimir completely understands the pivotal importance of the Olympic Games to boxing and the way it provides inspiration and opportunities for boxers to pursue their dreams at all levels in every part of the world. “That Wladimir has chosen to express his public support for World Boxing is a clear signal of the widespread recognition amongst people that care about the sport of the need for change in international boxing and the critical importance of ensuring that boxing is restored to the program for Los Angeles 2028 and continues to remain a part of the Olympic Movement.”

World Boxing was launched in April 2023 and aims to keep Boxing in the Olympic Games. On 7 May 2024, it held the first formal meeting with the IOC which signaled the start of formal collaboration aimed at establishing a pathway for boxing to remain in the Olympic Games.

Further information on World Boxing is available at www.worldboxing.org

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt