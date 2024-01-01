Q&A with Michael Smitham of The Fortunes







The Fortunes are an English group formed in Birmingham. In 1965 they had a huge hit all over the world with “You’ve Got Your Troubles”. Other hits followed: “Here It Comes Again”, “Here Comes That Rainy Day Feeling Again “and “Storm in a Teacup”. Check out their website for tour dates and if you get the chance go see them Live!

KB: When was the band formed in Birmingham and how long have you been with them?

The band was first put together in 1963 in a house out near Rugby called Clifton Hall. They first recorded as ‘The Cliftones’ with a record named “Summertime, Summertime” but went on to become The Fortunes… I joined founder members Rod Allen and Barry Pritchard in 1983 and am now I think the longest serving member of the band.

KB: The first big hit was in 1965: “You’ve Got Your Troubles”. How does it feel still singing this song almost 60 years later?

I think it’s incredible that The Fortunes are still performing these wonderful songs! I have to pinch myself when I’m reminded, I’ve done over forty years in The Fortunes, but I never tire of performing the songs, and it’s a great tribute to my old bandmates to see the audience singing every word. We still play to packed theatre audiences both here in The UK and in Europe. We are often asked when we are going to tour The United States………and we are waiting for the call!!

KB: Can you explain what music means to you and what it does to you?

I started my adult life as an apprentice Gas Fitter but realized very early into my ‘career’ that it wasn’t for me, so with some wonderful advice from my old Dad, and I quote…”Don’t sit there when you are 70, wishing you had” so with his blessing, I ‘upped sticks’ and moved South and took the guitar to be my tool bag of choice. Since then, I have travelled the world extensively and met some incredible people doing something I truly love.

KB: What is your most favorite Fortunes song from the whole collection and why this song?

That is difficult, I love them all and I still get a ‘tingle’ when I hear them played on the radio…. but I think the one I like performing more than the others, is ‘Storm in a Teacup’ written by the very beautiful, Lynsey de-Paul. The other songs are more ‘orchestra’ based and our keyboard wizard Chris, has all that stuff programmed and plays them beautifully. ‘Storm’ however, is more guitar based and I just love the flow of the chords in the song.

KB: What makes a great song?

I really wish I knew! Although, I wrote a couple of songs myself during and after the awful Covid episode which did rather well. Both songs went up as far as the top five in the Amazon, Spotify and iTunes download charts, so I am in good company with the writers of the old hits…. (Cook and Greenaway and Mason and Reed amongst others) Someone once said there were only five songs ever written, and three of them were written in ‘The Swinging Sixties’ I tend to agree with that!

KB: I give you an album and you can sing 7 of your favorite songs (Not your own): which songs would you pick?

K D Lang… ” Constant Craving”

Annie Lennox….”No More “I Love You’s”

Jackson Browne…”In the Shape of the Heart”

George Michael….”I Can’t Make You Love Me”

Bryan Adams…”Summer Of ’69”

Frank Sinatra….”I Got You Under My Skin”

Thin Lizzy….”The Boys Are Back In Town“

How about that for an eclectic mix??

KB: Are there currently artists out there you would love to work with or wished you had?

There are, of course, some great artists out there, but I was lucky enough to ‘Jam’ before I was asked to join The Fortunes. I was a session guitar player for some of the old sixties’ American icons some of your readers might remember. They toured the Air Force bases in Europe in the ’70’s and I was honored to play with some great artists, such as Bobby Vee, Del Shannon, P J Proby, Percy Sledge, The Marvelettes, Johnny Tillotson and many others. Truly a great apprenticeship for a young musician……

KB: The band has been going strong since the 1960s. What keeps The Fortunes going?

Yes! There is still an audience for our music, and as long as people want to come to our shows, God willing, we will be there with great pleasure!

The current line up carried on with Rod Allen’s blessing, and since Rod very sadly passed, we have performed in some fabulous venues in places like Las Vegas, Australia, France, Germany, Belgium, Holland, and Scandinavia. Anyone interested can follow us on our web site, or on our extensive Facebook page!

