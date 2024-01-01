Q&A with Susan Ruttan







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Susan Ruttan

Susan Ruttan is an American actress best known for her role as Roxanne Melman on “L.A. Law” for which she was nominated four times for a Primetime Emmy Award. In the television movie “Deadly Medicine” she played the role of convicted killer Genene Jones. Currently she plays Gladys Montrose in the Netflix series “A Man on the Inside” starring Ted Danson. If you have not seen it yet, please do!

KB: Did you always want to be an actress growing up?

No, it never entered my mind. I grew up mostly in small logging towns in the mountains of Oregon. No access to movie theatres and never identified those on television as real people. It happened much later and by accident, a friend needed a ride to an audition and asked for a ride. On the way, she said I should audition for this play, I seemed to be so right for the role. I said no, but she convinced the director and that’s how I began. No regrets, ever!

KB: Who were your cinema idols as a kid?

I never really had any, the only movie I remember seeing was Attack of the 50 Foot Woman, (Allison Hayes). Again, I didn’t really think of the actors, but I did really want her power!

KB: How did you get the part as Roxanne Melman on “L.A. Law”?

My agent got me the audition and I went in to read several times, four, I think. I knew a lot of people were auditioning for the role and when I got asked to do it, they said it was because I made them laugh.

KB: You played convicted killer Genene Jones on “Deadly Medicine”: How difficult or how easy is it to make such a character your own? What did you do to prepare?

When you play a role that is shown to be a bad person, you have to somehow make what they’re doing right in your own mind. If not right, then at least have a purpose that overrides traditional morality. Genene only wanted to be seen as a savior, she really didn’t mean to kill anybody, and you take it from there. I did enjoy that film, not the content but the process. My friends with small children were certain they didn’t want me to babysit!

KB: Are there people out there you would love to collaborate with or wished you had?

Angela Lansbury. I fell in love with her in “Sweeney Todd” and never stopped. My great sadness we never met. I told people she was actually my real mother. God forbid we did meet, I’m sure I would have blurted that out!

KB: If I gave you the lead in a movie and you could choose the director and 2 co-stars: who would you pick and why?

Greta Gerwig, yes! And can I have Katherine Hepburn? Viola Davis and if I can’t have Kate, love Rowan Atkinson. They are all real humans, no egos, just excited to create.

KB: What are you currently up to?

Currently playing in a new show on Netflix, starring Ted Danson and plethora of others, called “A Man on The Inside”. It’s a grand show and I am so proud to be a part of it.

