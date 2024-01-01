The Story Of… Chapelarias Azevedo Rua in Lisbon, Portugal







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Chapelarias Azevedo Rua

Chapelarias Azevedo Rua is a hat store in Lisbon, Portugal. It was founded in 1886 by Manuel Aquino de Azevedo Rua. They sell hats of all kinds: Panama, Fedoras, Caps, Berets. Some famous customers in recent years were Eddie Vedder and Jeremy Irons. The store is the benchmark in Portugal when it comes to hats. So, if you are in Lisbon, go check out Chapelarias Azevedo Rua!

KB: Describe to our readers when and by who Chapelarias Azevedo Rua was founded?

Our shop was founded in 1886 by Manuel Aquino de Azevedo Rua (My Great Great Grandfather).

KB: What kind of hats do you sell in your store?

We sell all kind of hats from Panamá Hats to felt hats, such as fedoras; trilbys; porkpies, flat caps, newsboy caps, berets, women’s hats…

KB: Which hat is the most popular?

The Fedora hat, the one like Fernando Pessoa (Portuguese writer) used to wear.

KB: Do you sell other things besides hats?

Gloves, scarves, walking sticks, suspenders and men’s wallets.

KB: Which famous visitors came to your store over the years?

In recent years, Eddie Vedder, Jeremy Irons and some Portuguese famous personalities.

KB: In which movies or series has your store appeared in?

In some Portuguese series, a McDonald’s ad, a Heineken ad, a French videoclip for Christophe Maé (most recent)

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to Chapelarias Azevedo Rua.

Besides from the store’s history, you´ll see our beautiful wooden cabinets all full of great hats and our employees who can help you find the perfect hat because we have a personalized customer service.

KB: Why should people visit your store?

The store’s history which is the benchmark for hats in Portugal and for the quality of our products.

Check out Chapelarias Azevedo Rua’s website: HERE

