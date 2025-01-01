Q&A with Saundra McClain







Saundra McClain is an American actress, director, author and artist with a career spanning more than 40 years. She performed on stage, in series and movies. She played Nurse Mary Proctor on “Third Watch”. She is currently developing a series focusing on African-Caribbean folklore and mythology.

KB: What was your dream job as a kid and why?

My dream job was actually to be an astronaut. I have always been obsessed with Space and what’s beyond. But unfortunately I suffer from claustrophobia. I do not like being in tight spaces so I became a science fiction fanatic. I would love to be just a spear carrier or should I say a phaser or light saber carrier on Star Trek or Star Wars.

KB: How did you get into acting? Do you remember your first real acting job?

I was a Chemistry major in college, because I still thought at the time I might become an astronaut. Meanwhile, my freshmen year on a whim I auditioned for “Guys and Dolls” and was cast as Mimi, a Hot Box Girl. That led to summer stock productions of “How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and “Kiss Me Kate”. Then, I had the opportunity to be a stand-in on the film “The Lost Man”. I remember asking the actor Al Freeman Jr: “What do I have to do to get in this business?” He said flatly, “Get the hell out of Philadelphia.”

KB: You played in the theatre. What was your favorite role on stage?

Theatre has always been my first love. To be honest, whenever someone asks me what my favorite role on the stage is I’d have to say, the role I am in at the time. However, I have played many challenging roles by numerous authors from August Wilson to Shakespeare, Lorraine Hansberry to George C. Wolfe. I have to admit to myself that I had to use all my skills to grapple with Oscar Wilde’s “Lady Bracknell”

KB: “Peepo and the Magic Talisman”: What is it about?

“Peepo and the Magic Talisman” is a universal modern day fable filled with wonder and adventure, The series follows Peepo, a young boy from the city, struggling with feelings of abandonment after losing his father. When a talisman, belonging to his father, and a series of strange incidents land him in serious trouble at home and school, his mother sends him on an extended visit to his grandmother on a quiet Caribbean island.

Like a fish out of water, Peepo struggles to adapt to the lack of technology and cultural differences. Ignoring local taboos, Peepo gets lost in Limbo forest, a realm inhabited by extraordinary unearthly creatures ruled by the captivating she-demon, La Diablesse. Armed only with a magical talisman to protect and guide him, Peepo sets forth on a transformative quest.

Peepo’s spiritual encounters and thrilling escapades in Limbo lead to deep revelations into his rich heritage and multicultural past.

“Peepo and the Magic Talisman” will make a compelling addition to contemporary storytelling platforms of today’s audiences. Through the lens of African-Caribbean folklore and mythology, the series “Peepo and the Magic Talisman” explores themes of identity, family history, and the power of dreams that unlock our past, shape our present, and reveal our future.

KB: How did you get the part as Nurse Mary Proctor on “Third Watch”?

I auditioned for a guest starring role on Third Watch. The director, Chris Chulack, decided he liked my work and decided to make Nurse Mary Proctor a recurring character.

KB: Are the any artists out there you would love to collaborate with or wished you had?

I would love to collaborate with Shondra Rhimes, Jon Favreau, Oz Scott, Ricardo Khan, Bryce Dallas Howard, Viola Davis, John Chu.

KB: I give you the lead. You can choose in a movie, play or series. What do you choose and who will be your 2 co-stars?

How kind of you to give me the lead, haha. This is a hard one. I would love to work with Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Cate Blanchett. Sorry I named three.

KB: Your career spands more than 40 years. Is there anything you have not done yet? What are you currently up to?

I would love to do a science fiction, a film or a series.

I am currently focusing on my writing and developing a series. Through the lens of African-Caribbean folklore and mythology, the series (aged 8-14) offers a distinctive blend of magical escapades while audiences experience an enchanting adventure brimming with magic, wonder and excitement. The story delves into themes of conflict, struggle, and the mysterious power of the talisman by exploring themes of identity, familial legacy, history and how the power of dreams can unlock the past, reveal our present, and shape the future.

