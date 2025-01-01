Q&A with Author Shelly Meyer







Exclusive interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Shelly Meyer

Shelly Meyer is an American Indie author based in Colorado. She wrote the mystery novel “Deadly Healer”. Her “Letter”series has two parts and she currently works on number three. If you are not familiar with her work, go check out her novels and look her up on Medium!

KB: Did you always want to be a writer as a kid?

For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to be a writer. I started out wanting to be a journalist at a magazine or a newspaper, but once I was in high school and started reading teen romance novels, I wanted to be an author.

KB: Who were your favorite authors growing up?

My favorite authors growing up were Anne Rice and Stephen King. I was much too young to be reading either of their books, but my step-father worked at a book distribution company, and he would bring used books home. A lot of them were old Anne Rice and Stephen King novels.

KB: What is your all time favorite book and why?

My ALL TIME favorite book is “Pasquala of Santa Ynez Mission”. My 4th grade teacher gave me that book on the last day of school. It has been my very favorite since I was nine years old.

KB: What is your novel “Deadly Healer” about?

“Deadly Healer” is about two reporters who are paired to write an article about a doctor at the local mental hospital who is suspected of experimenting on his patients with lethal medications. During their investigation, they discover much more heinous crimes the doctor is suspected of committing.

KB: What is your novel “The Letter” about?

“The Letter” is about a woman who writes a letter to a much younger movie star. All she expects is an autographed photo but ends up with him showing up at her job. A whirlwind romance begins, but there are many obstacles that make things very difficult for their relationship.

KB: What is your novel “Yours, Truly” about?

“Yours, Truly” is part two of “The Letter” (I am currently writing part three). Sarah and Andrew are faced with a lot of difficulty in their relationship, which causes them to break up and keep secrets from one another. (Part three is Sarah’s decision to be with Andrew and her brief life in front of the cameras, which cause her to become entitled and she finds herself becoming the “do you know who I am?” girl when things don’t go her way. Stay tuned for a surprise ending.

KB: Why should people buy your novels?

People should buy my books because they are about real people with real issues, for the most part. I am certain a lot of women have wondered “what if” about a famous person they like. I decided my “what if” should be turned into a book. I wrote a letter to a movie star and that’s where my mind went. As for “Deadly Healer”, I think people will enjoy this book if they like crime mysteries with a romantic component.

KB: What are you currently up to?

Right now, I’m writing part three of “The Letter”. Its title will be “Love, Always”. I’m also writing articles on Medium and working my full time job.

Check out Shelly’s website: Here

