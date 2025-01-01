The Story Of… The River Street Inn in Savannah, Georgia







Three centuries of history surround the River Street Inn and include some of the Nation’s most significant 18th and 19th-century architecture. The Inn’s past is intertwined with that of its surroundings, making it an integral part of Savannah’s history with a timeless character that reflects the city itself. The River Street Inn currently features 99 guest rooms, some of which feature period furnishings, hardwood flooring, and brick walls. Our 5 story, open atrium allows our guests to take in the full splendor of the various levels of architecture of the hotel. Our guests enjoy our wonderful amenities which include our Manager’s Reception & the Treats Table featuring sweets from Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. Go check out The River Street Inn when you are in Savannah!

KB: Describe to our readers the history of The River Street Inn.

We have been in Savannah’s historic district voor 200 years! The River Street Inn’s lower two floors, built of ballast stone in 1817, were quickly inadequate to house the increasing amount of cotton moving through the growing port of Savannah. Surrounded by the Savannah River to the north, a high bluff to the south, and additional warehousing on either side, the only way to expand was to expand up. In 1853 the top three floors, comprised of Savannah gray brick, were added, allowing additional storage on the third floor and offices for the cotton brokers on the fourth and fifth floors. The building now housing the River Street Inn became a warehouse for various shipping companies until redevelopment in 1987. In 1998, the River Street Inn expanded from its original structure, containing 44 guest rooms, into the adjoining building and increased its size to the present 99 rooms.

KB: What is the connection to the cotton industry?

The first two floors of the hotel were used for cotton storage. The top 3 floors were more for apartments, shipping, and shopping.

KB: What is the Factors Walk?

Factors were cotton brokers. On the south side of our building there are two alleyways: upper and lower factors walk. The farmers would bring their wagons, loaded with cotton crop to these alleyways where the factors (or cotton brokers) would walk up and down the alleys and bid on the cotton. Think of it as a sort of old time stock exchange. After the factors bid on the cotton, they would store the cotton in our building until their ship arrived to transport it overseas.

KB: Can you describe what the guestrooms look like?

As we were not originally designed to be a hotel, all of our 99 guest rooms are different in size and shape. We did the best we could to preserve as much as we could. When we underwent our most recent renovation, in 2019, the construction crew would take down drywall and expose these beautiful Savannah grey brick walls (some bricks even have fingerprints in them)! Old carpet was pulled up and these gorgeous heart pine floors were underneath. I’ve worked here almost 25 years so for me, it was THRILLING to see all of these beautiful natural elements unearthed. We couldn’t completely save everything. Some floors had concrete poured over them in the 1970/80’s as a fire barrier so we did have to recarpet some rooms. When we renovated, the designer paid tribute to some of our warehouse history and we have some really neat historic wall prints and a lot of iron pieces throughout. We DID completely renovate all of the bathrooms however (NO ONE wants a historic bathroom, Ha ha).

KB: The Inn has 3 restaurants? What is the best on each menu and why should people try it?

We actually have 4 restaurants on property. Two are tenant restaurants and two are owned by the hotel. Cafe M is a tenant-owned french cafe. My favorite over there is their Parisian on a baguette. Huey’s is a New Orleans style tenant owned restaurant. Their begniets with warm praline sauce are good. Broken Keel on our second floor has some delicious redfish tacos! The Bootlegger on our first floor: Their bourbon and peach glazed wings are fantastic but my favorite thing down there may be their smoked old fashioned!

KB: Which famous guests have stayed at your hotel over the years?

We have had Hank Aaron stay with us and Adam Sandler. Eddie Veddar had a drink at our bar and we’ve had Michele Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, David Spade, and Rebel Wilson all use our hotel for private space during filming.

KB: Which movies and series has The River Street Inn appeared in?

Hmmm… so we were in “Killerman” (Liam Helmsworth), “The Do Over” (Adam Sandler, David Spade), the live action “Lady and the Tramp” (it’s adorable- watch it if you haven’t), “The Gingerbread Man” (Kenneth Branagh, Robert Downey Jr), Netflix’s “First Kill”, Brian Kelley’s “Savannah” video, and “Bride Hard” (Rebel Wilson).

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to The River Street Inn.

When you walk into the lobby you see hardwood floors. White walls with antique mapping on them. A grey couch, 2 chairs, and a dark grey leather Ottoman are to your right. A yellow pillow pops with color. The front desk is in front of you, a large print of one of Savannah’ cargo ships adorns the wall behind the desk. The gift shop is next to the desk to your left. Dark woods shelves hold snacks and souvenirs and a retro looking coke cooler holds cold beverages. To the left of that there may be a coffee and tea station or candy, punch, and fresh popped popcorn in the popcorn machine- it all depends on the time of day!

KB: Why should people stay at The River Street Inn?

I think that travelers who truly want to immerse themselves in Savannah’s history should stay with us because our building is a shining example of true Savannah historic architecture, Our team is a shining example of Southern Hospitality, and our location is second to none.

