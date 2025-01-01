Doctor Curmudgeon A Mystery — More Than a Pile of Rocks







By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAP Doctor Eisman is in Family Practice in Aventura, Florida with her partner, Dr. Eugene Eisman, an internist/cardiologist

In Wiltshire, England, there dwells an amazing prehistoric megalithic structure, a marvel of ancient engineering. It goes by the name of Stonehenge. And if you are visiting the Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, you will be able to see a circle of huge standing stones.

Stonehenge is not just a pile of rocky looking structures arranged in a circle. These standing stones are very, very old. They were built in the Neolithic era (New Stone Age), with construction starting about 3100 BC.

Stonehenge is constructed of two rings. The outer ring consists of standing Sarsen stones, which are made from sandstone. Each stone is tremendous, about thirteen feet high, seven feet wide, and weighs twenty five tons.

The massive stones are topped with interconnecting horizontal lintels. Mortise and Tenon joints hold the lintels in place. Inside this precisely constructed circle is a second ring of bluestones a composite of several blue colored stones, each one weighing a mere four tons.

Although Stonehenge is a marvel due to the skills of ancient engineers, another enigma surrounds it. Why was it built?

Some researchers believe that it was a ceremonial site, where people gathered for rituals.

Others believe that it was a place for healing. This idea is due to the alignment of the stones, toward the sunrise on the summer solstice and sunset on the winter solstice. It was felt that celestial events held great significance for healing.

Cremation remains of human bones were found dating from as early as 3000 BC, and so Stonehenge may have begun as an enclosed cremation cemetery.

Stonehenge has its mysteries. How could these ancient engineers have the skill and knowledge to build such a sophisticated structure? Researchers have been able to determine that the stones were brought from great distances, the bluestones travelling about one hundred fifty miles, and the Sarsen stones coming from fifteen miles away. Why and how did they travel so many miles?

What was the reason that Stonehenge was built? It was not an easy task! What do we know and suspect about its purpose? We do know that, initially, it was a cremation burial ground which had a precise celestial alignment, and it was probably a sacred place for people to gather together for religious rituals and for healing. What was its exact cultural significance? What is the significance of the inner ring of bluestones?

Stonehenge remains a mystery. Scientists and historians continue to debate about is purpose, as they continue their exploration of this fantastic feat of ancient engineering.

Dr. Curmudgeon suggests “Bitter Medicine”, Dr. Eugene Eisman’s story of his experiences–from the humorous to the intense—as a young army doctor serving in the Vietnam War.

Bitter Medicine by Eugene H. Eisman, M.D. –on Amazon

Doctor Curmudgeon® is Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D., a physician-satirist. This column originally appeared on SERMO, the leading global social network for doctors.

SERMO www.sermo.com

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt