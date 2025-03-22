Krystle Kane Joins The #BBBCrew Coalition As Their Public Affairs Officer/Outreach Liaison – Breaking News







After forming the national political activism group the #BBBCrew Coalition because due to the dangerous repercussions for the United States because of Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 Presidential Election loss, the coalition’s founder “Bad” Brad Berkwitt, son of the late political activist Alvin Berkwitt (who marched with Dr. King and fought alongside the LGBTQIA+ community as an ally against the late Anita Bryant), has announced that a new position has been created and filled within the organization. He has chosen Krystle Kane for the role of Public Affairs Officer/Outreach Liaison.

Krystle Kane is a blossoming young professional who brings a wealth of experience working in the Nonprofit sector as a Certified Nonprofit Professional (CNP) along with extensive knowledge in both undergraduate and graduate studies in the fields of Nonprofit Leadership and Management, Special Education, and Clinical Mental Health. Thinking outside of the box comes naturally to her and has made Krystle incredibly effective at creatively streamlining connectedness in an organizational setting. Her empathic ability to engage warmly with individuals from all backgrounds as well as her charisma will continue to propel her forward to meet her future endeavors. Krystle is ecstatic to join Brad in forming this shared partnership based on a mutual love of country, democracy, and humankind. She is especially excited to play a vital role in the daily growth that Brad’s coalition has been experiencing nationwide since the Fall of 2024.

Brad was asked about his thoughts on having Krystle in this vital position within the organization and stated “It is an honor to have Krystle Kane as our Public Affairs Officer/ Outreach person for the #BBBCrew Coalition. Her compassion, willingness to work/fight for humanity and democracy is unparalleled!”. Upon accepting her role in the coalition, Krystle was interviewed regarding what she hoped to achieve as a leader. “I am so incredibly blessed and excited to have an opportunity to be a part of something so amazing,” she said, “and I would hope that every person that takes notice of the #BBBCrew Coalition on social media realizes the same thing and wishes to join in this fight with us! Brad is an incredible leader and we have amazing people involved who have poured their hearts into saving democracy. It is so inspiring to witness! I am honored to call all of them my coalition brothers and sisters. I will work as hard as I can to help them achieve their goals and to further the mission and vision of this organization.”

