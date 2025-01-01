Famed Producer Stanley R. Jaffe Dead at 84 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

He won an Oscar as producer for “Kramer vs. Kramer” in 1980 and was in high positions at several studios. Stanley R. Jaffe was a Hollywood legend. He died on Monday 10 March in Rancho Mirage at age 84. His father was Columbia Pictures executive Leo Jaffe. Mr. Jaffe was responsible for other big movies like: “Fatal Attraction”, “The Accused”, “Goodbye Columbus”, “Taps” and “Black Rain”.

Born in New York he started out at Seven Ats Associates and then he joined CBS. He joined Paramount Pictures later and then Columbia Pictures just like his father.

Mr. Jaffe is survived by his wife Melinda, 4 children, 5 grandchildren, 2 sisters and 1 brother.

RSR sends our condolences to the Jaffe Family in their time of grief.

