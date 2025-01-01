Art, Art, Art: Whitney Museum of American Art in New York







By Karen Beishuizen

Art lovers are around the world, including moi! In the next months I will be introducing you to the Must-See Museum Exhibitions in 2025. Let’s start with: Whitney Museum of American Art, New York: Christine Sun Kim is a California-born artist who lives in Berlin. She has been deaf since birth. Her first language is American Sign Language.

From February 8 – through July 6, she will open her first solo exhibition here before it tours to the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.

“All Day All Night” will feature over 90 works from 2011 to the present, including rare drawings, murals, paintings, videos, performance documentation and sculptures, using musical notation, infographics, and language- both in her native ASL and written English.

When you are in New York, Go See It!

