Music Festivals Around the World: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California







By Karen Beishuizen

Let me take you around the world and show you the Top Music Festivals to Attend in 2025!

We start in Indio, California: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

It started 20 years ago in the desert and the rest is history.

The biggest names in music have played here: Beck, Rage Against the Machine, Morrissey, Jane’s Addiction, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iggy Pop, Coldplay, Madonna, Paul McCartney, The Killers, The Cure, Leonard Cohen, Kings of Leon, The Black Keys, Blur, The Stone Roses, AC/DC, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Eminem, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and many more.

This year the festival runs from April 11-13 & 18-20 with amazing artists!

Friday April 11 & 18

Lady Gaga, Missy Elliott, and many more…

Saturday April 12 & 19

Green Day, and many more…

Sunday April 13 & 20

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Kraftwerk, and many more…

Check out Coachella’s website for more information: HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt