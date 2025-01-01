Five Star Singer and 80s Star Stedman Pearson Dies Age 60 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Formed in Romford in 1983, the British pop group Five Star had success in the 1980s with six top 10 hits like “Rain or Shine”. The band was made of siblings, Stedman, Delroy, Lorraine, Denise and Doris. Stedman Pearson was the oldest of the five siblings who were managed by their father. The group was often compared to The Jackson 5 with their costumes and choreography. Stedman Pearson was on dialysis and diabetes. He died on March 10.

RSR sends our condolences to the Pearson Family in their time of grief.

