Film Festivals Around the World: BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival in London, UK







By Karen Beishuizen

I will show you the must-go to 2025 film festivals around the globe and we start in good old London:

BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival

An annual celebration of queer cinema in its 39th year! From 19 – 30 March you can discover the best new LGBTQA+ cinema from around the world!

BFI Flare is divided into three thematic program strands: Hearts, Bodies and Minds and this year presents 34 World Premieres (across features and shorts) with 56 features, 1 series and 81 shorts from 41 countries.

For more information check out BFI Flare website: HERE

