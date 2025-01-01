Film Festivals Around the World: BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival in London, UK
By Karen Beishuizen
I will show you the must-go to 2025 film festivals around the globe and we start in good old London:
BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival
An annual celebration of queer cinema in its 39th year! From 19 – 30 March you can discover the best new LGBTQA+ cinema from around the world!
BFI Flare is divided into three thematic program strands: Hearts, Bodies and Minds and this year presents 34 World Premieres (across features and shorts) with 56 features, 1 series and 81 shorts from 41 countries.
For more information check out BFI Flare website: HERE
