University of Cambridge is hosting a new exhibition in two parts about health and wellbeing in the medieval world:

Curious Cures: Medicine in the Medieval World!

Part One is in the Milstein Exhibition Centre and Part Two is along the North and South Galleries on the 1st Floor.

Fascinated by health and wellbeing? So were our medieval ancestors.

Discover a time when unusual ingredients and questionable remedies mixed with genuine curiosity about how bodies function, creating a complex and intriguing world of ritual healing, herbal recipes, stargazing and surgery. Come and see what the doctor ordered…

The culmination of a two-year Welcome-funded research project to digitize, catalogue and conserve over 180 precious medieval medical manuscripts,

The exhibition opens on Saturday 29 March and closes on Saturday 6 December 2025

Entry is FREE but booking is essential!

Visitors to the exhibition are also welcome to enjoy the Library Tea Room, which is open 9am – 3pm Monday to Friday, and until 2pm on Saturdays.

For more information and how to book, check the university’s website: HERE

